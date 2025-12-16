Solar canopy and EV charging station from 3ti available from Segen in a deal which gives the United Kingdom's largest PV distributor exclusive rights for six months. The charging station comes with a 20 kW rooftop array and uses an existing grid connection.Segen is offering a solar canopy with EV charging product that can be installed in less than one day, according to the UK distributor, following a deal with manufacturer 3ti. The two companies have entered a six-month exclusive distribution agreement that will see Segen offer the FastHub Papilo3 rapid deploy solar carport and charging unit ...

