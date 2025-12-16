Uberall, the global leader in location marketing technology, today unveiled the industry's first Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Studio, giving multi-location brands a way to stay visible and recommended in AI search.

Built in partnership with San Francisco-based AthenaHQ, the GEO Studio responds to the biggest visibility crisis brands have faced in a decade: AI systems increasingly decide which businesses appear, yet most brands are not "AI-ready.

Today, around 68% of local businesses appear incorrectly in AI results due to missing, inconsistent, or outdated data. And as AI agents filter choices based on confidence signals, not keywords, traditional SEO and content tactics can no longer guarantee discovery.

GEO Studio solves this problem by making every location AI-eligible.

This new solution from Uberall gives brands three capabilities previously out of reach:

1. Monitor AI Visibility

See exactly what AI systems say about your brand accuracy, trust signals, and competitive benchmarks at both brand and location level.

2. Create Local, AI-Readable Content

A generative content engine that produces locally relevant, structured content AI understands: FAQs, local pages, posts, review responses, snippets, and more.

3. Publish Everywhere AI Looks

Automated distribution across Google Business Profiles, local pages, social channels, blogs, and third-party directories.

"We've been piloting GEO Studio with a handful of clients, and their reaction has been incredibly energizing. For the first time, they can actually see what AI thinks of their brand and fix it. AI now determines which local businesses get discovered, and GEO Studio finally gives every location the clarity, trust signals, and context AI needs to recommend them. This is the moment AI visibility becomes actionable and scalable, and I'm genuinely excited about what it unlocks for our customers." commented Ana Martinez, CTO at Uberall

"Uberall's unmatched location platform is the perfect partner for our enterprise-grade GenAI optimization technology. Together, we're enabling brands to produce on-brand, AI-ready, locally relevant content at a scale that simply wasn't possible before." added Andrew Yan, Co-Founder, AthenaHQ

Early Access brands are already reporting significant lifts in AI-driven visibility.

"We're excited to pilot this new solution. It finally gives us clear visibility into how our brand appears in AI-generated answers and how we compare to competitors. In seconds, we can analyze prompts, spot improvement opportunities, and generate brand-aligned content. It's a simple, comprehensive tool that ensures our brand stays visible and accurately represented in AI responses."- Dylan Paul, Digital Marketing Manager, Audika

Multi-location brands can join the Early Access waiting list here: https://uberall.com/en-us/geo-studio-beta-access

About Uberall

Uberall is a multi-location marketing platform that enhances brand visibility and engagement when customers search the world around them. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage location data and listings, store locators, messaging, local social media, and social ads making it easy for businesses to get found, be chosen and drive more sales. Established in 2013 in Berlin, Germany, Uberall powers over 1.3 million locations globally and is trusted by leading brands across various industries, including retail, hospitality, food beverage, and automotive.

About AthenaHQ

Athena is the leading GenAI Search optimization platform that helps marketing teams action on AI Search. Founded by a former Google Search product manager, Athena powers hundreds of global brands to activate GenAI as the fastest-growing growth channel at-scale through monitoring, action, and revenue impact.

