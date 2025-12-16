Optima Tax Relief Strengthens Community Ties During the Holiday Season

Employees give back to local nonprofits, contributing hundreds of hours to support underserved populations.

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, continues to demonstrate its commitment to community engagement during the holiday season with a series of volunteer days throughout November and December. Employees joined forces with local nonprofit partners to give extra support, cheer, and care to those in need during this special time of year. Partners included:

South County Outreach

Orangewood Foundation

Families Forward

Patriots and Paws

Through the initiative aptly named Optima Cares, team members collectively donated over 250 volunteer hours, putting their skills, time, and energy toward causes that support families, children, and pets in need. Participation was high, reflecting the company's culture of giving and the enthusiasm of employees eager to contribute during the season of giving.

"At Optima, giving back isn't just something we do, it's a reflection of who we are," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Our volunteer days give us a meaningful way to support our community, especially during the holiday season, when many families face added challenges. We're committed to making a lasting impact and living out the values that define our company, and I'm incredibly proud of every Optimian who shares their time and compassion with those who need it most."

The volunteer days are part of Optima's broader commitment to corporate citizenship, which includes providing paid Volunteer Time Off to empower employees to support causes they care about. This initiative aligns with the company's mission to serve communities, uplift underserved populations, and create opportunities for meaningful engagement outside the office.

By partnering with trusted organizations and actively participating in volunteer efforts, Optima ensures its impact goes beyond financial relief, fostering stronger, healthier, and more connected communities, especially during the holiday season.

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

