The Earth Lab and Tandem Global: Building on Years of Partnership To Scale Climate and Community Impact

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Over the past several years, The Earth Lab and Tandem Global have demonstrated how sustained collaboration can drive climate action that is both technically rigorous and deeply human. What began as a shared vision to bridge global efforts and initiatives with local realities has grown into a strong alliance that places people and communities at the heart of climate solutions.

A partnership in motion

Since 2021, this collaboration has strengthened the credibility and reach of high-integrity carbon projects in Mexico and beyond. Together, The Earth Lab and Tandem Global have advanced biodiversity initiatives that embody additionality, permanence and co-benefits- while amplifying the voices of Indigenous and rural communities.

These projects demonstrate how technical rigor, long-term governance, and cultural preservation can come together under a community-first approach and be recognized by Bonos Jaguar del Mayab and Ecos de Chiapas: Blue Carbon Portfolio.

"Working alongside The Earth Lab has shown what is possible when scientific rigor is paired with deep respect for community leadership," said Anna Willingshofer, Chief Science and Innovation Officer at Tandem Global. "Their commitment to long-term stewardship and cultural integrity exemplifies the kind of partnership that can truly transform climate ambition into meaningful, measurable impact on the ground."

The generosity of communities

At the core of The Earth Lab's work is the generosity of communities. Across Mexico, ejidos (cooperative farms) have shared their knowledge, traditions and governance systems to co-create solutions that deliver benefits far beyond their territories. From women-led mangrove restoration in Chiapas to cultural stewardship in Quintana Roo and Yucatan, and intergenerational decision-making, within community assemblies-each example shows how generosity becomes meaningful action.

These experiences remind us that climate action is not only about carbon accounting-it is also about identity, biodiversity, and justice. The Earth Lab's projects protect ecosystems ranging from the jaguar's biological corridor to mangrove forests that store vast amounts of blue carbon. By combining biodiversity protection with local leadership, these efforts demonstrate that social and ecological integrity are inseparable and may reach global recognition.

Deepening the impact

This collaboration reaffirms a long-term commitment to responsibility, equity, and transparency.

"Every step we take with Tandem Global strengthens the link between global climate goals and local realities," said Jorge Calderón, Founder and Director of The Earth Lab. "Our communities are far more than participants, they are the heartbeat of sustainability, leading knowledge, culture, and a commitment that will endure for generations."

Looking ahead

For The Earth Lab, this next chapter focuses on scaling up: expanding community-driven portfolios, advancing biodiversity monitoring systems, and developing investment pathways for companies seeking verifiable, additional, and high-integrity carbon credits.

With a 100-year commitment to stewardship, The Earth Lab aims to ensure that biodiversity thrives, cultures are honored, and communities prosper. This long-term vision shows that when climate action is rooted in generosity and integrity, it can create a legacy of resilience and well-being for generations to come.

Together, The Earth Lab and Tandem Global continue to prove that climate solutions can be measurable, equitable, community-led, and lasting-reflecting a partnership that grows stronger with time and continues to focus on creating impact where it matters most: with people and nature at the center.

Tangible results on-the-ground

The Ejido Sisal, with a carbon project co-developed by The Earth Lab, has achieved two consecutive international certifications under the WHC Conservation Certification, powered by Tandem Global. The project was recognized for efforts across multiple categories, including habitat management, species protection, education and awareness, and sustainable practices. In 2023, The Ejido Sisal was honored with the Tandem Global Marine Intertidal Project Award, and in 2025, it achieved a renewed WHC Certification, reaffirming its leadership in biodiversity stewardship and community-based conservation. These milestones highlight both technical excellence and the long-term commitment of local communities.

Beyond certifications, The Earth Lab has established a strong track record through Earth Charrettes - participatory processes designed to bring together communities, technical experts, and stakeholders to map priorities, share knowledge, and co-create sustainability strategies. Alongside these Charrettes, The Earth Lab continues to lead training programs and partnerships with Indigenous and rural communities as well as with other strategic stakeholders, ensuring that knowledge is shared, capacities are strengthened, and local leadership remains at the core of every initiative.

