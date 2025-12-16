DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa: Triple Victory: DrSkin Shines in 2025 East Valley Awards

Excellence Recognized in Plastic Surgery, Med Spa, & Skin Care

GILBERT, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa, a leading center for integrative aesthetic medicine in Arizona, proudly announces its selection as Best in the East Valley for Plastic Surgery and Med Spa, along with Second Place for Best Skin Care, in the 2025 Best of the East Valley awards. This multi-category recognition highlights distinction across both surgical and non-surgical treatments within a highly competitive regional field.

This accolade follows the practice's recent Best of Gilbert 2025 designation, reinforcing DrSkin's growing reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centered care throughout the East Valley and greater Arizona region.

Entering its third year, DrSkin has rapidly established itself as a regional authority by synthesizing evidence-based Western medicine with regenerative, integrative, and holistic principles. Central to this approach is a commitment to durable outcomes, comprehensive patient education, and treatments that prioritize aesthetic refinement alongside long-term wellness.

DrSkin is jointly led by Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD, a nationally recognized, board-certified plastic surgeon and Top 100 award recipient, and Dr. Naomi Placella, NMD, a highly regarded naturopathic medical doctor with expertise in aesthetics, wellness, regenerative and preventative medicine. Together, they oversee more than 200 services, unified by a philosophy of whole-body, patient-centered care.

"To receive recognition across multiple categories in the Best of the East Valley awards, especially soon after our Best of Gilbert win, is profoundly meaningful," said Dr. Jaiswal. "It reflects the trust patients place in both our surgical and non-surgical services and our consistent standards of care."

Dr. Placella added, "These honors affirm our belief that aesthetic medicine is most effective when the patient is treated as an interconnected whole. By combining medical precision with aesthetics, wellness, regenerative and preventative strategies, we support patients not only in how they look, but in how they function, heal, and thrive."

Recognition Grounded in Community Trust

DrSkin attributes this achievement to the support and engagement of its patient community across the East Valley and Arizona.

"We extend sincere gratitude to every patient who voted for us and entrusted us with their care," added Dr. Jaiswal. "This distinction belongs as much to our community as it does to our team."

Advanced Care with Clinical Permanence

DrSkin's reputation is strengthened by its adoption of advanced technologies designed to produce lasting physiological results rather than transient cosmetic effects:

AlloClae - Regenerative alternative to synthetic dermal fillers and fat grafting

Aveli - Targeted cellulite release with long-term structural correction

AviClear - FDA-approved permanent acne reduction

miraDry - Permanent underarm sweat and odor elimination

UltraClear - Cold fiber laser resurfacing with micro-pulsing technology, safe for all skin types

About DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa

Located in the East Valley of Arizona, DrSkin offers a comprehensive continuum of aesthetic, regenerative, and surgical services. The practice is distinguished by individualized treatment planning, an integrative philosophy, and unwavering dedication to long-term patient outcomes, whole-body wellness, and cosmetic excellence.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/triple-victory-drskin-shines-in-2025-east-valley-awards-1116591