Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM discontinues graphic paper production in Ettringen - participation process with employee representatives concluded

(UPM, Helsinki, December 16, 2025, at 18:30 EET) - In spring 2025, UPM announced plans to permanently close its paper mill in Ettringen, Germany. The respective employee consultation process has been completed now. The closing impacts 189 employees.

Following the closure, UPM's uncoated mechanical paper production capacity will be reduced by 270.000 tonnes annually. Graphic paper production in Ettringen will be discontinued on December 31, 2025. To ensure safe conditions at the mill following the closure, an after-care team will be installed.

"The negotiations were conducted within the framework of arbitration proceedings, which, as a neutral authority, supported to facilitate constructive dialogue between the employee representatives and the company. We focused on finding socially acceptable solutions for the employees affected, with the clear intention of mitigating the impact of this closure. Consequently, we will implement market-oriented severances and pension-related measures and establish a transfer company," says Eva Kriegbaum, General Manager, UPM Paper Mills in Germany.

For further information please contact:
Eva Kriegbaum, General Manager, UPM Paper Mills in Germany, eva.kriegbaum@upm.com

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday


