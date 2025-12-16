NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) receives affirmed investment grade rating with improved outlook from Nordic Credit Rating (BBB, positive outlook)

NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) has received an affirmed investment grade rating with improved outlook from the rating institute Nordic Credit Rating. The rating BBB is confirmed whereas the outlook is improved from stable to positive.

For the full report, please visit Nordic Credit Rating:

https://nordiccreditrating.com/article/noba-bank-group-outlook-revised-positive-bbb-long-term-issuer-rating-affirmed

For further information, please contact:

Arash Bigloo, Head of Treasury

arash.bigloo@noba.bank



Rickard Strand, Head of Investor Relations

ir@noba.bank

About NOBA Bank Group

With a diversified offering through our three brands - Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian and Svensk Hypotekspension - and over two million customers, we have the size, knowledge and scalability required to enable financial health for more people. NOBA provides specialized, customer-centric financial offerings that are sustainable for the individual, the bank and society at large, today and in the future. The NOBA group has more than 680 full-time employees and is active in eight markets. As of 26 September 2025, the NOBA share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more about NOBA and our brands at www.noba.bank.

