Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M056 | ISIN: CA1467721082 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CA
Tradegate
16.12.25 | 16:30
0,150 Euro
+6,79 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTIER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARTIER RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1290,15018:45
0,1310,15016:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2025 17:12 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cartier Resources Inc.: Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.225 per share until no later than December 15, 2030.

Contact:
Philippe Cloutier, PGeo
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331
Toll free: 877 874-1331
Fax: (819) 874-3113
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.