Cartier Resources Inc.: Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.225 per share until no later than December 15, 2030.

