Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
So sehen echte Chancen aus: Starke Phase-1-Ergebnisse, fallender Kurs
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.12.2025 18:09 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Dec-2025 / 16:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 

Net Asset Value 

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th November 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 92.51 pence. 
 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                      +44 333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 411675 
EQS News ID:  2246778 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246778&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 11:33 ET (16:33 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.