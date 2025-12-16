RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. APPOINTS LAURA FERNANDEZ AS CHIEF OPERATING AND STRATEGY OFFICER

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.radiusglobal.com Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has announced the appointment of Laura Fernandez as Chief Operating and Strategy Officer. The announcement was made by Scott G. Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

In her new roles, Ms. Fernandez will lead the development and execution of the company's global strategic vision, driving growth initiatives in the ever-evolving digital infrastructure sector, identifying new business opportunities, and aligning priorities to enhance long-term value creation. Reporting into the CEO, she will collaborate closely with the executive and senior management teams to shape and execute the strategic vision of Radius Global. Based in London, Ms. Fernandez will work closely with teams across all regions.

"Laura brings exceptional leadership experience and deep expertise in digital infrastructure, finance, and strategy on a global scale," Mr. Bruce said. "Laura's appointment reflects Radius's commitment to aligning more closely with its customers - from network operators to towercos - by bringing leadership experience directly from those sectors. Her proven ability to lead transformative initiatives makes her a tremendous addition to our leadership team as we continue our next phase of growth in the digital infrastructure space."

Ms. Fernandez joins Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. with 25 years of global experience across Europe, Latin America and North America. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Ontix, a UK-based PE-backed digital infrastructure company. Prior to that, she held senior executive roles at Telefonica, including Finance Director, Operations & Transformation and Head of Strategic Planning at O2 (Telefonica UK); Group Financial Controller and Head of Investments at Telefonica Europe plc. She was also appointed as a Non-Executive Director at Cornerstone.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ("Radius Global") is a leading global telecommunications and digital infrastructure investment company. Radius Global specializes in the strategic acquisition and management of critical telecommunication infrastructure including cell site leases, network switches/exchanges, fiber aggregation points, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), data centers, and towers. With more than 13,000+ lease streams spanning across 23 countries, Radius Global is one of the largest international real property acquirers globally. Radius Global is a portfolio company of EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. More information about Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is available at https://www.radiusglobal.com.

Marlyn García

Vice President, Marketing

Email: media@radiusglobal.com

Phone: (619) 359-3925

