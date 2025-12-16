Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Dec-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            121.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             117.80p 
 
                           119.2692p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,064,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,676,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,676,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      119.2692p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
456             120.60          09:53:45         00366130806TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             120.60          09:53:45         00366130805TRLO1     XLON 
 
2511             121.00          09:53:45         00366130807TRLO1     XLON 
 
7420             121.00          09:53:45         00366130808TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             120.60          09:53:51         00366130855TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             120.60          09:53:51         00366130856TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             120.60          09:53:51         00366130857TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             120.60          09:59:03         00366133322TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             120.40          09:59:03         00366133323TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             120.20          09:59:03         00366133324TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             119.80          10:05:10         00366133642TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             119.80          10:06:38         00366133683TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             120.20          10:21:37         00366134251TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             120.20          10:21:37         00366134252TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.20          10:21:37         00366134253TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             119.80          10:29:10         00366134666TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             120.00          10:42:34         00366135267TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             120.00          10:49:51         00366135559TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              120.00          10:54:45         00366135721TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             120.00          10:55:10         00366135759TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              120.00          10:55:10         00366135760TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             119.60          11:12:11         00366136493TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             119.60          11:12:12         00366136495TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              119.60          11:13:00         00366136517TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             119.60          11:13:00         00366136518TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             119.60          11:13:00         00366136519TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             119.40          11:13:00         00366136520TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             119.20          11:13:02         00366136522TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             118.80          11:51:33         00366137692TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             119.20          12:00:38         00366137918TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              119.20          12:00:38         00366137919TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             119.00          12:08:16         00366138079TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             119.00          12:08:16         00366138080TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             119.20          12:19:45         00366138359TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             119.20          12:19:45         00366138360TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.00          12:19:49         00366138362TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             119.40          12:37:34         00366139004TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              119.40          12:37:34         00366139005TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             119.20          12:37:35         00366139006TRLO1     XLON 
 
1281             119.60          12:39:11         00366139043TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             119.60          12:39:11         00366139044TRLO1     XLON 
 
3229             119.40          13:00:51         00366139576TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             120.20          13:31:03         00366140600TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             120.40          13:36:04         00366140779TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              120.60          13:36:04         00366140780TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             120.60          13:36:04         00366140781TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             120.00          13:36:17         00366140785TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             119.80          13:38:45         00366140904TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.20          13:48:04         00366141098TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.20          13:48:04         00366141099TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.20          13:48:04         00366141100TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.20          13:48:04         00366141101TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             119.20          13:48:04         00366141102TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             119.00          13:52:52         00366141222TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             119.00          13:52:52         00366141223TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             118.80          14:01:24         00366141509TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             118.80          14:10:42         00366141792TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             118.60          14:18:49         00366142116TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              118.60          14:18:49         00366142117TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              118.60          14:28:34         00366142399TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             118.60          14:28:34         00366142400TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             118.80          14:42:15         00366143144TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             118.60          14:42:15         00366143145TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             118.20          14:43:45         00366143216TRLO1     XLON 
 
1171             119.20          14:50:27         00366143573TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             119.20          14:50:27         00366143574TRLO1     XLON 
 
1257             119.20          14:51:22         00366143636TRLO1     XLON 
 
1322             118.80          14:52:19         00366143694TRLO1     XLON 
 
1301             118.40          14:55:16         00366143924TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

647             118.40          14:55:49         00366143953TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             118.40          14:58:52         00366144192TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             118.20          15:10:17         00366144954TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             118.20          15:10:17         00366144955TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             118.00          15:15:45         00366145295TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             118.00          15:15:45         00366145296TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             118.00          15:15:45         00366145297TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             117.80          15:15:55         00366145313TRLO1     XLON 
 
1429             118.00          15:22:00         00366145596TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             118.20          15:22:33         00366145616TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             118.20          15:23:01         00366145625TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              118.60          15:24:09         00366145699TRLO1     XLON 
 
2553             118.20          15:24:16         00366145703TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             118.20          15:24:19         00366145704TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             118.20          15:25:10         00366145759TRLO1     XLON 
 
1294             118.40          15:49:29         00366146930TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             118.40          15:50:41         00366146979TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             118.40          15:50:41         00366146980TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             118.60          16:13:45         00366148257TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              119.00          16:15:00         00366148311TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             118.60          16:15:00         00366148312TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             118.40          16:16:12         00366148490TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             118.20          16:16:43         00366148513TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             118.20          16:16:43         00366148514TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             118.00          16:18:28         00366148637TRLO1     XLON 
 
3496             118.00          16:18:28         00366148638TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             117.80          16:18:28         00366148639TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 411676 
EQS News ID:  2246790 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246790&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
