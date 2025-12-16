Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Dec-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 121.00p Lowest price paid per share: 117.80p 119.2692p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,064,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,676,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,676,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.2692p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 456 120.60 09:53:45 00366130806TRLO1 XLON 174 120.60 09:53:45 00366130805TRLO1 XLON 2511 121.00 09:53:45 00366130807TRLO1 XLON 7420 121.00 09:53:45 00366130808TRLO1 XLON 374 120.60 09:53:51 00366130855TRLO1 XLON 111 120.60 09:53:51 00366130856TRLO1 XLON 149 120.60 09:53:51 00366130857TRLO1 XLON 140 120.60 09:59:03 00366133322TRLO1 XLON 659 120.40 09:59:03 00366133323TRLO1 XLON 659 120.20 09:59:03 00366133324TRLO1 XLON 660 119.80 10:05:10 00366133642TRLO1 XLON 352 119.80 10:06:38 00366133683TRLO1 XLON 321 120.20 10:21:37 00366134251TRLO1 XLON 439 120.20 10:21:37 00366134252TRLO1 XLON 200 120.20 10:21:37 00366134253TRLO1 XLON 628 119.80 10:29:10 00366134666TRLO1 XLON 606 120.00 10:42:34 00366135267TRLO1 XLON 600 120.00 10:49:51 00366135559TRLO1 XLON 1 120.00 10:54:45 00366135721TRLO1 XLON 600 120.00 10:55:10 00366135759TRLO1 XLON 19 120.00 10:55:10 00366135760TRLO1 XLON 635 119.60 11:12:11 00366136493TRLO1 XLON 639 119.60 11:12:12 00366136495TRLO1 XLON 79 119.60 11:13:00 00366136517TRLO1 XLON 165 119.60 11:13:00 00366136518TRLO1 XLON 306 119.60 11:13:00 00366136519TRLO1 XLON 607 119.40 11:13:00 00366136520TRLO1 XLON 607 119.20 11:13:02 00366136522TRLO1 XLON 136 118.80 11:51:33 00366137692TRLO1 XLON 383 119.20 12:00:38 00366137918TRLO1 XLON 24 119.20 12:00:38 00366137919TRLO1 XLON 654 119.00 12:08:16 00366138079TRLO1 XLON 653 119.00 12:08:16 00366138080TRLO1 XLON 501 119.20 12:19:45 00366138359TRLO1 XLON 192 119.20 12:19:45 00366138360TRLO1 XLON 1 119.00 12:19:49 00366138362TRLO1 XLON 592 119.40 12:37:34 00366139004TRLO1 XLON 75 119.40 12:37:34 00366139005TRLO1 XLON 139 119.20 12:37:35 00366139006TRLO1 XLON 1281 119.60 12:39:11 00366139043TRLO1 XLON 166 119.60 12:39:11 00366139044TRLO1 XLON 3229 119.40 13:00:51 00366139576TRLO1 XLON 632 120.20 13:31:03 00366140600TRLO1 XLON 146 120.40 13:36:04 00366140779TRLO1 XLON 95 120.60 13:36:04 00366140780TRLO1 XLON 558 120.60 13:36:04 00366140781TRLO1 XLON 655 120.00 13:36:17 00366140785TRLO1 XLON 621 119.80 13:38:45 00366140904TRLO1 XLON 645 119.20 13:48:04 00366141098TRLO1 XLON 644 119.20 13:48:04 00366141099TRLO1 XLON 644 119.20 13:48:04 00366141100TRLO1 XLON 645 119.20 13:48:04 00366141101TRLO1 XLON 644 119.20 13:48:04 00366141102TRLO1 XLON 608 119.00 13:52:52 00366141222TRLO1 XLON 608 119.00 13:52:52 00366141223TRLO1 XLON 629 118.80 14:01:24 00366141509TRLO1 XLON 432 118.80 14:10:42 00366141792TRLO1 XLON 432 118.60 14:18:49 00366142116TRLO1 XLON 97 118.60 14:18:49 00366142117TRLO1 XLON 91 118.60 14:28:34 00366142399TRLO1 XLON 107 118.60 14:28:34 00366142400TRLO1 XLON 636 118.80 14:42:15 00366143144TRLO1 XLON 661 118.60 14:42:15 00366143145TRLO1 XLON 283 118.20 14:43:45 00366143216TRLO1 XLON 1171 119.20 14:50:27 00366143573TRLO1 XLON 547 119.20 14:50:27 00366143574TRLO1 XLON 1257 119.20 14:51:22 00366143636TRLO1 XLON 1322 118.80 14:52:19 00366143694TRLO1 XLON 1301 118.40 14:55:16 00366143924TRLO1 XLON 647 118.40 14:55:49 00366143953TRLO1 XLON 645 118.40 14:58:52 00366144192TRLO1 XLON 646 118.20 15:10:17 00366144954TRLO1 XLON 451 118.20 15:10:17 00366144955TRLO1 XLON 451 118.00 15:15:45 00366145295TRLO1 XLON 195 118.00 15:15:45 00366145296TRLO1 XLON 646 118.00 15:15:45 00366145297TRLO1 XLON 614 117.80 15:15:55 00366145313TRLO1 XLON 1429 118.00 15:22:00 00366145596TRLO1 XLON 677 118.20 15:22:33 00366145616TRLO1 XLON 637 118.20 15:23:01 00366145625TRLO1 XLON 53 118.60 15:24:09 00366145699TRLO1 XLON 2553 118.20 15:24:16 00366145703TRLO1 XLON 614 118.20 15:24:19 00366145704TRLO1 XLON 645 118.20 15:25:10 00366145759TRLO1 XLON 1294 118.40 15:49:29 00366146930TRLO1 XLON 652 118.40 15:50:41 00366146979TRLO1 XLON 653 118.40 15:50:41 00366146980TRLO1 XLON 617 118.60 16:13:45 00366148257TRLO1 XLON 68 119.00 16:15:00 00366148311TRLO1 XLON 626 118.60 16:15:00 00366148312TRLO1 XLON 628 118.40 16:16:12 00366148490TRLO1 XLON 401 118.20 16:16:43 00366148513TRLO1 XLON 247 118.20 16:16:43 00366148514TRLO1 XLON 616 118.00 16:18:28 00366148637TRLO1 XLON 3496 118.00 16:18:28 00366148638TRLO1 XLON 545 117.80 16:18:28 00366148639TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

