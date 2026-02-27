Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Feb-2026 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 27 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,179 Highest price paid per share: 148.80p Lowest price paid per share: 145.20p 146.9767p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,298,233 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,443,343 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,443,343 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 146.9767p 46,179

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 38 147.80 08:48:01 00379240200TRLO1 XLON 470 147.80 08:48:01 00379240201TRLO1 XLON 537 147.60 08:48:01 00379240202TRLO1 XLON 354 147.20 08:59:11 00379252776TRLO1 XLON 105 147.20 08:59:11 00379252777TRLO1 XLON 79 147.20 08:59:42 00379253329TRLO1 XLON 354 147.20 08:59:42 00379253330TRLO1 XLON 105 147.20 08:59:42 00379253331TRLO1 XLON 388 146.60 08:59:53 00379253497TRLO1 XLON 49 146.80 09:03:41 00379258185TRLO1 XLON 19 146.80 09:20:34 00379278800TRLO1 XLON 524 146.80 09:20:34 00379278810TRLO1 XLON 150 147.20 09:20:34 00379278811TRLO1 XLON 280 147.20 09:20:34 00379278812TRLO1 XLON 1252 147.20 09:20:34 00379278813TRLO1 XLON 992 147.20 09:20:34 00379278814TRLO1 XLON 323 147.40 09:22:36 00379281429TRLO1 XLON 148 147.00 09:22:40 00379281511TRLO1 XLON 11 147.00 09:25:26 00379284773TRLO1 XLON 358 147.00 09:25:26 00379284774TRLO1 XLON 128 147.00 09:25:26 00379284775TRLO1 XLON 20 147.00 09:25:26 00379284776TRLO1 XLON 86 146.60 09:37:37 00379309440TRLO1 XLON 86 146.60 09:45:47 00379329955TRLO1 XLON 453 146.60 09:45:47 00379329956TRLO1 XLON 329 146.00 10:02:13 00379351843TRLO1 XLON 511 146.00 10:02:18 00379351844TRLO1 XLON 38 146.00 10:02:32 00379351862TRLO1 XLON 3 146.00 10:02:42 00379351869TRLO1 XLON 50 146.00 10:03:16 00379351882TRLO1 XLON 223 146.20 10:03:17 00379351883TRLO1 XLON 17 146.20 10:03:21 00379351886TRLO1 XLON 1 146.20 10:03:41 00379351901TRLO1 XLON 6 146.20 10:04:03 00379351912TRLO1 XLON 6 146.20 10:04:04 00379351914TRLO1 XLON 1 146.20 10:04:04 00379351915TRLO1 XLON 41 146.20 10:08:06 00379352081TRLO1 XLON 295 146.40 10:10:32 00379352158TRLO1 XLON 22 146.20 10:19:25 00379352560TRLO1 XLON 2 146.20 10:30:08 00379353972TRLO1 XLON 557 147.60 11:48:50 00379356756TRLO1 XLON 132 147.60 11:49:00 00379356766TRLO1 XLON 3 147.40 11:55:12 00379357039TRLO1 XLON 1 147.40 12:02:36 00379357318TRLO1 XLON 51 147.40 12:02:37 00379357320TRLO1 XLON 4 147.40 12:02:40 00379357325TRLO1 XLON 39 147.80 12:03:07 00379357337TRLO1 XLON 3 147.80 12:03:08 00379357339TRLO1 XLON 1 147.80 12:03:10 00379357342TRLO1 XLON 46 147.80 12:17:36 00379357924TRLO1 XLON 69 148.40 12:17:36 00379357925TRLO1 XLON 503 148.40 12:17:36 00379357926TRLO1 XLON 310 148.40 12:17:36 00379357927TRLO1 XLON 513 148.20 12:17:36 00379357928TRLO1 XLON 290 148.20 12:17:37 00379357933TRLO1 XLON 257 148.20 12:17:37 00379357934TRLO1 XLON 23 148.20 12:17:38 00379357935TRLO1 XLON 137 148.20 12:17:42 00379357937TRLO1 XLON 387 148.20 12:17:44 00379357942TRLO1 XLON 129 148.40 12:37:18 00379358763TRLO1 XLON 2141 148.40 12:43:36 00379358920TRLO1 XLON 336 148.80 13:00:01 00379359457TRLO1 XLON 278 148.80 13:00:01 00379359458TRLO1 XLON 547 148.40 13:04:08 00379359554TRLO1 XLON 226 148.80 13:30:01 00379360841TRLO1 XLON 554 148.40 13:30:07 00379360885TRLO1 XLON 526 148.20 13:30:20 00379360912TRLO1 XLON 521 148.20 13:30:36 00379360963TRLO1 XLON 322 148.20 13:30:37 00379360967TRLO1 XLON 197 148.20 13:30:37 00379360968TRLO1 XLON 553 147.60 13:31:00 00379360977TRLO1 XLON 1020 148.20 13:49:41 00379361924TRLO1 XLON 39 148.40 13:56:06 00379362105TRLO1 XLON 553 148.20 14:07:11 00379362521TRLO1 XLON 300 148.40 14:35:57 00379364099TRLO1 XLON 570 148.40 14:35:57 00379364100TRLO1 XLON 556 147.60 14:35:57 00379364101TRLO1 XLON 556 147.60 14:35:57 00379364102TRLO1 XLON 1045 147.20 14:35:57 00379364103TRLO1 XLON 903 147.00 14:36:32 00379364156TRLO1 XLON 1480 147.00 14:36:32 00379364157TRLO1 XLON 551 147.00 14:36:32 00379364158TRLO1 XLON 137 147.00 14:36:32 00379364159TRLO1 XLON 162 147.20 14:36:32 00379364160TRLO1 XLON 1039 146.80 14:36:34 00379364161TRLO1 XLON 1509 146.80 14:36:43 00379364171TRLO1 XLON 137 146.80 14:36:43 00379364172TRLO1 XLON 1015 146.20 14:40:52 00379364491TRLO1 XLON 550 145.60 14:44:27 00379364780TRLO1 XLON 68 145.80 14:44:27 00379364781TRLO1 XLON 228 146.00 14:44:27 00379364782TRLO1 XLON 550 145.60 14:45:03 00379364837TRLO1 XLON 414 145.20 14:50:04 00379365209TRLO1 XLON 555 145.80 15:14:17 00379367275TRLO1 XLON 274 145.80 15:17:31 00379367531TRLO1 XLON 516 145.60 15:18:53 00379367622TRLO1 XLON 530 145.20 15:18:53 00379367623TRLO1 XLON 530 145.20 15:27:30 00379368105TRLO1 XLON 152 146.00 15:50:24 00379369527TRLO1 XLON 507 145.80 15:56:51 00379369925TRLO1 XLON 557 145.40 15:58:56 00379370063TRLO1 XLON 388 146.40 16:03:33 00379370417TRLO1 XLON 1015 146.40 16:03:33 00379370418TRLO1 XLON 280 146.40 16:03:33 00379370419TRLO1 XLON 515 146.20 16:03:34 00379370420TRLO1 XLON 493 146.20 16:04:03 00379370452TRLO1 XLON 573 146.60 16:08:22 00379370933TRLO1 XLON 1039 146.40 16:08:22 00379370934TRLO1 XLON 521 146.40 16:10:12 00379371202TRLO1 XLON 334 146.40 16:10:12 00379371203TRLO1 XLON 137 146.40 16:10:12 00379371204TRLO1 XLON 541 146.20 16:10:54 00379371249TRLO1 XLON 540 146.20 16:10:54 00379371250TRLO1 XLON 1032 146.00 16:10:54 00379371251TRLO1 XLON 516 145.80 16:13:34 00379371582TRLO1 XLON 532 146.00 16:15:44 00379371828TRLO1 XLON 280 146.40 16:18:22 00379372080TRLO1 XLON 509 146.40 16:18:22 00379372081TRLO1 XLON 81 146.40 16:18:22 00379372082TRLO1 XLON 162 146.40 16:18:22 00379372083TRLO1 XLON 520 146.20 16:18:22 00379372084TRLO1 XLON 149 146.40 16:19:04 00379372119TRLO1 XLON 509 146.40 16:19:04 00379372120TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

