WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
25.02.26 | 11:44
1,810 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5402,14008:49
25.02.2026 19:39 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Feb-2026 / 18:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

25 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  25 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         47,544 
 
Highest price paid per share:            150.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             147.00p 
 
                           149.3532p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,225,168 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,516,408 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,516,408 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      149.3532p                        47,544

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
494             148.40          11:05:24         00378888146TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             149.20          11:33:47         00378889643TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              149.60          11:33:47         00378889644TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              149.80          11:37:32         00378889827TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             149.80          11:37:32         00378889828TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             149.60          11:37:33         00378889829TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             149.80          11:37:35         00378889831TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             149.40          11:37:36         00378889832TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             150.20          11:45:29         00378890162TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             150.20          11:46:38         00378890199TRLO1     XLON 
 
889             150.20          11:46:38         00378890200TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             149.80          11:46:59         00378890208TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.60          11:47:00         00378890209TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             149.80          11:50:10         00378890300TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             149.60          12:24:19         00378891739TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             149.60          12:26:01         00378891767TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              149.60          12:26:01         00378891768TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             149.40          12:37:36         00378892239TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             149.20          12:37:36         00378892240TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             149.00          13:24:21         00378893945TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             149.00          13:24:21         00378893946TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              149.00          13:24:26         00378893960TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              149.00          13:24:27         00378893962TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              149.00          13:47:26         00378894930TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             149.60          13:47:26         00378894931TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.60          13:47:26         00378894932TRLO1     XLON 
 
912             149.60          13:47:26         00378894933TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             149.60          13:47:26         00378894934TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             149.60          13:47:26         00378894935TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             149.40          13:47:28         00378894936TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             149.40          13:47:28         00378894937TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             149.60          13:47:28         00378894938TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             149.60          13:47:28         00378894939TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             149.80          13:47:28         00378894940TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              149.80          13:47:28         00378894941TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             149.80          13:47:28         00378894942TRLO1     XLON 
 
1307             149.80          13:47:28         00378894943TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             149.80          13:47:28         00378894944TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             149.40          13:47:28         00378894945TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             149.40          13:47:29         00378894951TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             149.40          13:47:29         00378894952TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             149.60          13:47:44         00378894964TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             149.40          13:47:54         00378894970TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             149.60          13:50:06         00378895041TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              149.40          13:50:11         00378895044TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              149.40          13:51:04         00378895103TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              149.40          13:52:53         00378895234TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              149.60          13:59:48         00378895534TRLO1     XLON 
 
729             150.00          14:07:43         00378896010TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             150.00          14:07:43         00378896011TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             150.00          14:07:53         00378896020TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             150.00          14:07:53         00378896021TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             149.80          14:07:53         00378896022TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             149.60          14:09:03         00378896122TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             149.80          14:12:00         00378896249TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             149.80          14:12:00         00378896250TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             149.80          14:12:00         00378896251TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             149.80          14:12:00         00378896252TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             149.80          14:12:00         00378896253TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              149.80          14:12:00         00378896254TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             150.00          14:22:00         00378896957TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              150.00          14:22:00         00378896958TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             150.00          14:22:00         00378896959TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              150.00          14:23:07         00378897031TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             149.80          14:35:46         00378898726TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             149.80          14:36:17         00378898845TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             149.60          14:36:18         00378898848TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             149.40          14:37:07         00378898997TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             149.20          14:37:08         00378898999TRLO1     XLON
510             149.00          14:38:07         00378899129TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             149.00          14:40:55         00378899415TRLO1     XLON 
 
996             149.40          14:40:56         00378899416TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             149.40          14:40:56         00378899417TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             149.40          14:40:56         00378899418TRLO1     XLON 
 
1619             150.00          15:02:10         00378901913TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             150.00          15:02:10         00378901914TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             150.00          15:02:10         00378901915TRLO1     XLON 
 
1619             150.00          15:02:10         00378901916TRLO1     XLON 
 
848             149.80          15:02:10         00378901917TRLO1     XLON 
 
741             149.80          15:02:10         00378901918TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             150.00          15:03:51         00378902077TRLO1     XLON 
 
719             149.80          15:03:51         00378902078TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             149.80          15:06:23         00378902430TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             149.80          15:06:23         00378902431TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             149.60          15:07:12         00378902508TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             149.40          15:32:36         00378905043TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              149.80          15:32:36         00378905044TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             149.60          15:32:36         00378905045TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              149.60          15:32:36         00378905046TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             149.80          15:33:00         00378905060TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             149.60          15:33:41         00378905106TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             149.40          15:33:41         00378905107TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             149.20          15:35:47         00378905285TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             149.20          15:35:47         00378905286TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             149.20          15:35:47         00378905287TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              149.20          15:35:48         00378905289TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              149.20          15:36:24         00378905352TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             149.00          15:45:02         00378905878TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             149.00          15:56:59         00378906654TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             148.80          16:00:34         00378906865TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             148.80          16:00:44         00378906877TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             148.80          16:00:44         00378906878TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             148.80          16:00:46         00378906881TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             148.40          16:00:46         00378906882TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             148.40          16:00:46         00378906883TRLO1     XLON 
 
402             148.40          16:00:46         00378906884TRLO1     XLON 
 
183             148.20          16:00:55         00378906904TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             148.20          16:00:55         00378906905TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              148.20          16:01:04         00378906913TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             148.20          16:01:04         00378906914TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              148.20          16:02:00         00378907000TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              148.20          16:02:48         00378907064TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             148.00          16:02:49         00378907075TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             147.80          16:03:50         00378907164TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              147.80          16:04:42         00378907260TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              147.80          16:04:52         00378907269TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              147.80          16:04:52         00378907270TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             147.60          16:12:45         00378907881TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             147.40          16:14:49         00378908030TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             147.20          16:15:02         00378908043TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             147.20          16:15:02         00378908044TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             147.00          16:19:05         00378908675TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             147.20          16:19:22         00378908705TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             147.20          16:19:35         00378908731TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             147.20          16:19:35         00378908732TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 419217 
EQS News ID:  2281736 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2281736&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2026 13:03 ET (18:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
