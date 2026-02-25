Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Feb-2026 / 18:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 25 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 47,544 Highest price paid per share: 150.20p Lowest price paid per share: 147.00p 149.3532p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,225,168 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,516,408 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,516,408 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 149.3532p 47,544

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 494 148.40 11:05:24 00378888146TRLO1 XLON 165 149.20 11:33:47 00378889643TRLO1 XLON 35 149.60 11:33:47 00378889644TRLO1 XLON 57 149.80 11:37:32 00378889827TRLO1 XLON 553 149.80 11:37:32 00378889828TRLO1 XLON 510 149.60 11:37:33 00378889829TRLO1 XLON 243 149.80 11:37:35 00378889831TRLO1 XLON 501 149.40 11:37:36 00378889832TRLO1 XLON 507 150.20 11:45:29 00378890162TRLO1 XLON 101 150.20 11:46:38 00378890199TRLO1 XLON 889 150.20 11:46:38 00378890200TRLO1 XLON 520 149.80 11:46:59 00378890208TRLO1 XLON 497 149.60 11:47:00 00378890209TRLO1 XLON 144 149.80 11:50:10 00378890300TRLO1 XLON 505 149.60 12:24:19 00378891739TRLO1 XLON 269 149.60 12:26:01 00378891767TRLO1 XLON 63 149.60 12:26:01 00378891768TRLO1 XLON 504 149.40 12:37:36 00378892239TRLO1 XLON 521 149.20 12:37:36 00378892240TRLO1 XLON 284 149.00 13:24:21 00378893945TRLO1 XLON 237 149.00 13:24:21 00378893946TRLO1 XLON 93 149.00 13:24:26 00378893960TRLO1 XLON 7 149.00 13:24:27 00378893962TRLO1 XLON 1 149.00 13:47:26 00378894930TRLO1 XLON 288 149.60 13:47:26 00378894931TRLO1 XLON 497 149.60 13:47:26 00378894932TRLO1 XLON 912 149.60 13:47:26 00378894933TRLO1 XLON 466 149.60 13:47:26 00378894934TRLO1 XLON 274 149.60 13:47:26 00378894935TRLO1 XLON 256 149.40 13:47:28 00378894936TRLO1 XLON 250 149.40 13:47:28 00378894937TRLO1 XLON 464 149.60 13:47:28 00378894938TRLO1 XLON 283 149.60 13:47:28 00378894939TRLO1 XLON 547 149.80 13:47:28 00378894940TRLO1 XLON 88 149.80 13:47:28 00378894941TRLO1 XLON 498 149.80 13:47:28 00378894942TRLO1 XLON 1307 149.80 13:47:28 00378894943TRLO1 XLON 401 149.80 13:47:28 00378894944TRLO1 XLON 104 149.40 13:47:28 00378894945TRLO1 XLON 104 149.40 13:47:29 00378894951TRLO1 XLON 396 149.40 13:47:29 00378894952TRLO1 XLON 500 149.60 13:47:44 00378894964TRLO1 XLON 498 149.40 13:47:54 00378894970TRLO1 XLON 297 149.60 13:50:06 00378895041TRLO1 XLON 62 149.40 13:50:11 00378895044TRLO1 XLON 5 149.40 13:51:04 00378895103TRLO1 XLON 1 149.40 13:52:53 00378895234TRLO1 XLON 4 149.60 13:59:48 00378895534TRLO1 XLON 729 150.00 14:07:43 00378896010TRLO1 XLON 496 150.00 14:07:43 00378896011TRLO1 XLON 131 150.00 14:07:53 00378896020TRLO1 XLON 528 150.00 14:07:53 00378896021TRLO1 XLON 498 149.80 14:07:53 00378896022TRLO1 XLON 511 149.60 14:09:03 00378896122TRLO1 XLON 547 149.80 14:12:00 00378896249TRLO1 XLON 499 149.80 14:12:00 00378896250TRLO1 XLON 430 149.80 14:12:00 00378896251TRLO1 XLON 397 149.80 14:12:00 00378896252TRLO1 XLON 171 149.80 14:12:00 00378896253TRLO1 XLON 22 149.80 14:12:00 00378896254TRLO1 XLON 512 150.00 14:22:00 00378896957TRLO1 XLON 36 150.00 14:22:00 00378896958TRLO1 XLON 491 150.00 14:22:00 00378896959TRLO1 XLON 3 150.00 14:23:07 00378897031TRLO1 XLON 541 149.80 14:35:46 00378898726TRLO1 XLON 448 149.80 14:36:17 00378898845TRLO1 XLON 526 149.60 14:36:18 00378898848TRLO1 XLON 521 149.40 14:37:07 00378898997TRLO1 XLON 533 149.20 14:37:08 00378898999TRLO1 XLON 510 149.00 14:38:07 00378899129TRLO1 XLON 492 149.00 14:40:55 00378899415TRLO1 XLON 996 149.40 14:40:56 00378899416TRLO1 XLON 213 149.40 14:40:56 00378899417TRLO1 XLON 542 149.40 14:40:56 00378899418TRLO1 XLON 1619 150.00 15:02:10 00378901913TRLO1 XLON 113 150.00 15:02:10 00378901914TRLO1 XLON 499 150.00 15:02:10 00378901915TRLO1 XLON 1619 150.00 15:02:10 00378901916TRLO1 XLON 848 149.80 15:02:10 00378901917TRLO1 XLON 741 149.80 15:02:10 00378901918TRLO1 XLON 540 150.00 15:03:51 00378902077TRLO1 XLON 719 149.80 15:03:51 00378902078TRLO1 XLON 341 149.80 15:06:23 00378902430TRLO1 XLON 189 149.80 15:06:23 00378902431TRLO1 XLON 529 149.60 15:07:12 00378902508TRLO1 XLON 193 149.40 15:32:36 00378905043TRLO1 XLON 88 149.80 15:32:36 00378905044TRLO1 XLON 537 149.60 15:32:36 00378905045TRLO1 XLON 2 149.60 15:32:36 00378905046TRLO1 XLON 134 149.80 15:33:00 00378905060TRLO1 XLON 506 149.60 15:33:41 00378905106TRLO1 XLON 516 149.40 15:33:41 00378905107TRLO1 XLON 516 149.20 15:35:47 00378905285TRLO1 XLON 304 149.20 15:35:47 00378905286TRLO1 XLON 302 149.20 15:35:47 00378905287TRLO1 XLON 83 149.20 15:35:48 00378905289TRLO1 XLON 28 149.20 15:36:24 00378905352TRLO1 XLON 541 149.00 15:45:02 00378905878TRLO1 XLON 298 149.00 15:56:59 00378906654TRLO1 XLON 512 148.80 16:00:34 00378906865TRLO1 XLON 264 148.80 16:00:44 00378906877TRLO1 XLON 498 148.80 16:00:44 00378906878TRLO1 XLON 424 148.80 16:00:46 00378906881TRLO1 XLON 540 148.40 16:00:46 00378906882TRLO1 XLON 283 148.40 16:00:46 00378906883TRLO1 XLON 402 148.40 16:00:46 00378906884TRLO1 XLON 183 148.20 16:00:55 00378906904TRLO1 XLON 326 148.20 16:00:55 00378906905TRLO1 XLON 88 148.20 16:01:04 00378906913TRLO1 XLON 177 148.20 16:01:04 00378906914TRLO1 XLON 98 148.20 16:02:00 00378907000TRLO1 XLON 66 148.20 16:02:48 00378907064TRLO1 XLON 499 148.00 16:02:49 00378907075TRLO1 XLON 507 147.80 16:03:50 00378907164TRLO1 XLON 52 147.80 16:04:42 00378907260TRLO1 XLON 48 147.80 16:04:52 00378907269TRLO1 XLON 96 147.80 16:04:52 00378907270TRLO1 XLON 502 147.60 16:12:45 00378907881TRLO1 XLON 496 147.40 16:14:49 00378908030TRLO1 XLON 198 147.20 16:15:02 00378908043TRLO1 XLON 320 147.20 16:15:02 00378908044TRLO1 XLON 510 147.00 16:19:05 00378908675TRLO1 XLON 273 147.20 16:19:22 00378908705TRLO1 XLON 600 147.20 16:19:35 00378908731TRLO1 XLON 252 147.20 16:19:35 00378908732TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 419217 EQS News ID: 2281736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2281736&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2026 13:03 ET (18:03 GMT)