Press release Paris, 16 December 2025

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) and Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits are pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to transfer sparkling wines activities in the United States, covering Mumm Sparkling California, Mumm Napa and DVX.

Mumm sparkling wines are among the category leaders in North America and represent a significant and strategic addition to the Trinchero portfolio. Upon completion of this transaction, Trinchero will assume exclusive rights to manufacture and produce Mumm sparkling wines (excluding champagne) in the United States and market and distribute them across the United States, Canada, Mexico and select Caribbean markets.

Trinchero is a family-owned wine and spirits company, deeply rooted in the Napa Valley for over 75 years. By adding Mumm Napa to its portfolio, Trinchero will accelerate growth in a high-potential category while expanding its premium portfolio and strengthen its position as one of the top U.S. wine suppliers. With this agreement, Trinchero will assume ownership of the Mumm Napa destination winery and its sparkling wine production facilities located in Rutherford, Napa Valley.

This transaction, which does not include any assets related to the G.H. Mumm Champagne brand or other international Mumm sparkling wines activities, will enable Pernod Ricard to continue focusing its resources on its portfolio of premium international spirits and champagne brands, in line with its premiumisation strategy. It reflects Pernod Ricard's continuous assessment of its strategic opportunities and active portfolio management, in line with its longstanding policy to deliver sustainable value for its shareholders, employees, clients and partners.

The transaction is aimed to close in Spring 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions to a transaction of this nature.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959million in fiscal year FY25. Pernod Ricard is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits

A family-owned company for more than 75 years, Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed globally. Founded in 1948 when Italian immigrants Mario and Mary Trinchero moved their young family from New York City and purchased the Sutter Home winery in St. Helena Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits remains rooted in Napa Valley. From these humble beginnings Trinchero has grown to become one of the five largest US wineries through strategic partnerships and investments in technology and vineyards, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, value, sustainability and philanthropy. Today, the portfolio includes flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards, Ménage Trois and SEAGLASS Wine Company; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; a growing portfolio of alcohol-removed wine including Fre, Luminara, and SEAGLASS alcohol-removed, import brands Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Celler Vall Llach and Terras Gauda; and spirits and specialty beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com

