Qrvey Ranked #1 Embedded BI Vendor for Second Consecutive Year in Annual Report by Dresner Advisory Services

Qrvey maintains its leadership position in the highly competitive embedded BI market in Dresner Advisory Services' 2025 Wisdom of Crowds Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study.

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, has been recognized as a #1 vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' 2025 Wisdom of Crowds Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study again for the second year.

The 13th annual study analyzes end-user trends in embedded business intelligence - the integration of BI features directly into homegrown or third-party applications. The 2025 Embedded BI Market Study focuses on adoption, business impact, architectural and feature requirements, and key use cases.

"In our 2025 Embedded BI study, embedding analytics capabilities into a product sold to business customers is a leading external objective, underscoring strong demand for native, in-product analytical experiences. Complementing this, two external outcomes stand out: directly generating incremental revenue and increasing customer loyalty and retention. This pattern is especially pronounced in North America and within the technology sector, indicating buyers view embedded analytics both as a sellable capability and as a lever to deepen long-term relationships," said Howard Dresner, Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Qrvey on once again being ranked as a leader in our Wisdom of Crowds Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study."

Of the 22 vendors assessed, Qrvey earned a #1 position for the second consecutive year in the Embedded Business Intelligence Vendor Ratings. Vendors were assessed by embedded BI features/capabilities and embedded architecture as reported by their respective customers in Q3 and Q4 2025.

"Qrvey was designed from the ground up for SaaS companies to embed analytics directly into their products," said Arman Eshraghi, Founder and CEO of Qrvey. "We're honored to be rated #1 in Dresner Advisory Services' 2025 Embedded BI Market Study that highlights the priorities and value SaaS providers achieve through embedded analytics. It's exciting to see the market's ongoing momentum and the tangible impact of in-product analytics for our customers."

Since first participating in the study in 2022, Qrvey has been recognized as a top vendor, earning the coveted #1 ranking in three of the past four years.

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

