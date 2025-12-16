WEED, Inc.: WEED Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with Remergify Inc. to Design, Develop, Program, Deploy & Coordinate the Launch of WEEDCoin & BUDZCoin in the AI/Crypto/Blockchain Universe

Remergify Inc., a leading strategic advisory firm specializing in asset monetization and blockchain integration, to use its expertise in blockchain, tokenization and AI expertise to spearhead the tokenization of WEEDs launch into the world of Crypto!

TUCSON, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / WEED Inc. ("WEED" or the "Company") is a global cannabis & hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human and animal diseases, and is pleased to announce today that the Company intends to enter the AI/Crypto world with the creation of a new division, in connection with a strategic partnership with Remergify, Inc. ("Remergify"), to design, develop, program, deploy & coordinate the launch of WEEDCoin & BUDZCoin to help alleviate the banking and cash challenges of the highly regulated Cannabis & Hemp industry marketplace - globally.

Glenn E. Martin CEO comments, "This move marks a pivotal step in transforming WEED Inc.'s uncapitalized assets into a revenue-generating operation by looking to create a new "Stablecoin Treasury" utilizing WEEDCoin (B2C) and BUDZCoin (B2B) for businesses & consumers alike. The Company is looking forward, in hopes of stopping the need to carry cash to dispensaries & no need for dispensaries to hold large sums of cash on premises with the inherent dangers that come in holding large cash amounts. Cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance, meaning its federally illegal, under the Controlled Substance Act of 1970 in the United States of America."

Currently in America, there are 38 States (plus Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) that have State level medicinal cannabis programs while 24 States, The District of Colombia, Guam & North Mariana Islands allow 'Adult Use'. Several countries globally allow for cannabis legally for both for medicinal cannabis & hemp, while some allow for 'Adult Use' (recreational).

In addition, Stuart Fine CEO of Remergify stated, "the implementation of the AI/Crypto Stablecoin strategy will be challenging but very rewarding once completed. We look to have additional information to the public once the regulatory hurdles are met for a fully reporting OTCQB company." Stuart further commented, "the future of AI banking is here to stay and the possibilities of expansion into several other revenue generating arenas are on the horizon."

WEEDs aggressive move into the AI/crypto/blockchain, using DEFI (decentralized financing) arena looks to revolutionize how Cannabis business is conducted by applying safeguards and transferring large or small sums of cash, almost instantly, across several industries related to Cannabis & Hemp on a global scale.

Alfred Farrington II, Remergify COO and head strategist comments, "while creating BUDZ and WEED Tokens, we are exploring systems to create, unlock and monetize the Company's legendary OG 'seedbank'. WEED Inc. 'Master Growers' are pioneers in cannabis genetics preservation and innovation, looks to accelerate the commercialization of its world-class OG strain seedbank as previous stated in past press releases. The Company's Landrace (50+) & Heirloom (40+) year old strains are kept in F-1 grade. Our rare Landrace strains including Original Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Red Bud Colombian, Santa Marta Gold, African Ebony, Jamaican, Thai (Thai Sticks) & Andalusian Nepalese (remember Temple Balls) and Hashish.

The Company's extensive seed bank, features over 200 rare and authenticated strains of Sativas (WakeNBake) uplifting, Indica's (powerful nighttime sleep 'NOD out') & Hybrid cross strains. WEEDs seed vault represents decades of verified landrace and heritage genetics from global origins including Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Thailand, South Africa, Nepal, United States.

Using Remergify's NFT technology and creating both BUDZ and WEED coin/tokens that have been specifically designed to foster and build a robust cannabis community, WEED Inc. aims to create verifiable provenance, breeding rights, and royalty streams for growers, dispensaries, and partners while enabling consumers to be rewarded for their brand loyalty.

"This strategic partnership with Remergify is about igniting the true value of our OG seed bank and bringing all the technological advancements that their blockchain and AI expertise can to enhance our business," added Glenn E. Martin. "We've assembled one of the most comprehensive collections of authentic cannabis genetics, and with Remergify we have a plan to build value, year over year for our dedicated shareholders.

Key initiatives under Remergify's guidance include:

Blockchain Development : Developing blockchain solutions for cannabis and beyond

Strategic Partnerships : Accelerating deals with cannabis companies and partners.

Developing AI tools: Specific focus on improving the Cannabis industry

WEED NFT Launch: Tokenizing cannabis genetics as NFTs on blockchain,

"With an estimated valuation in the multi-millions based on market comparables and income potential, our seed bank alone positions WEED Inc. as a leader in cannabis genetic IP," stated Remergify's CEO Stuart Fine. "Our expertise in mergers, asset optimization, AI and crypto ecosystems will ensure rapid execution of our plans."

WEED CEO states, "As your president and CEO, I'm so very grateful for your support and patience as our team at WEED & Remergify move the company forward in 2026. The regulated markets, globally in cannabis and hemp have grown substantially, so have regulatory hurdles."

Here are some of the past highlights from 2024-25:

March 2024: WEED Australia Ltd. representatives attended the Pharmaceutical Guild of Australia conference in Brisbane, Australia to meet with Queensland V.P. of Finance, Dr. Kos Sclavos, and past National President. Dr. Sclavos has been supportive of our Medical Cannabis program designed for Australians by Australians to cultivate our unique Landrace strains for specific ailments and treatments for patients.

June 2024: In my role as WEED's President and CEO, I traveled to conduct WEED Australia Ltd.'s Annual Shareholder meeting for year ending June 30, 2024. Our 8th year as a fully reporting medical cannabis pubco under ASIC rules. Successfully met with investors and attorneys to research an IPO in 2025. We are currently in the process of and completed deregistering the Cannabis Institute of Australia, for cost cutting measures. Due to the results of Covid-19, it was necessary to close down the company. As of November 19th 2025. WEED Australia Ltd. was formally De-Registered by Australian Securities Investment Commission, under the Australian Securities Exchange rules.

November 2024: We started the process of deregistering WEED Hong Kong Limited, Founded in 2019 to handle international IP, but has been dormant due to Covid-19 & we believe is no longer necessary to our long-term growth. These de-registrations are for cost cutting measures and will keep all I.P., Trademarks and Registered Marks in the U.S.A. WEED Hong Kong Ltd. received its confirmation letter from the "Companies Registry" dated August 29th. 2025. The Company was formally dissolved on August 29th. 2025.

November 2024: We received our "registered mark" for "Panama Red" in USA and Canada. Registration number: 1,250,501 for the following categories of Goods/products:

Category (9) (1) downloadable and non-downloadable software for social networking education in the field of tobacco.

Category (16) (2) stickers, postcards picture, postcards, magazine, and pamphlets.

Services: (41) production of news, webcast, arranging and conducting educational conferences, entertainment in the nature of music, festivals, entertainment service in the nature of presenting live music, festivals, entertainment, namely, live music, concerts, entertainment, namely, production of music, festivals, organization of exhibitions namely, production of music, festivals, organization of exhibiting for music, entertainment, organizing, festivals for culture and entertainment, purposes, namely, organization, and presentation of music, festivals and concerts for music, entertainment, organizing, festivals for culture and entertainment, purposes, namely, organization, and presentation of music, festivals & concerts. CEO was a national concert promoter/producer 17 years.

"Registered Marks" for "WEED" in USA and Canada. Registration number 1,260,391. Goods and products; Category (16) for stickers, postcards, picture, postcards and posters. This long process started in 2018 to add to WEEDs IP portfolio.

Service "Mark" for "WEED Rules!". Notice of Allowance (NOA) issue date; Apr 9,2024.

U.S. Serial Number; 88060305, Docket/reference; 57196/6804. No opposition was filed for this published application. Goods/services category 025 & 035 by International Class.

(025) Hats, T-shirts, shirts, tank tops, halter tops, tops, sweatshirts, jerseys, boxer shorts, headwear, footwear, bikinis, ties, wristbands, hat bands, sports bras, women's athletic tops with built-in bras, fedoras, flip-flops, polo shirts, skull caps, bandanas

(035) Promotional services, namely, distribution of advertising materials, including flyers and catalogs; providing consumer information and related consumer news in the field of marijuana and cannabis and medicinal and therapeutic marijuana and cannabis infused products.

WEED Inc. has retained for long-term use and possible crypto "WEEDCOIN" currency. Domains included WEEDcoin.com.au, BillionDollarNews.com, SkunkPot.com WEEDAustralia.com.au, along with 200 additional domains to build out I.P. & branding presence. As of December 2025, WEED Inc. is officially entering the (DEFI) arena in AI/Crypto/Blockchain with the hiring of our Strategic Partners at Remergify, Inc.

WEED has for sale at a purchase price of $2.1 million, the Four Winds of Lake Erie, llc. fka the Sugar Hill golf course, 44 acres on Lake Erie with 2200 ft of lake front in Portland, New York. The state of New York has shown strong interest in purchasing our property to develop a New York State Park. Our property is the largest undeveloped parcel on Lake Erie, per Chautauqua County commissioner in 2025.

WEED has acquired and maintains all five HEMP licenses in Arizona for cultivation, harvest, transport, product development, sales. Licenses are held under HEMP BioSciences Inc, an Arizona corporation wholly owned by WEED Inc., for the past 6 years. As of December 2025, WEED Inc. has successfully renewed all 5 HEMP licenses through the end of 2026.

WEED is researching licensing for a THC grow license in Arizona to begin revenue sales for WEED'S rare landrace strains acquired and kept F1 quality including original strains: Panama Red (July 1970) Redbud Columbian and Santa Marta Gold (1973) African Ebony (1978), Thai (Thai sticks, 1975) Andalusian Nepalese (1976). Remember 'Temple Balls'.

WEEDs seedbank includes over 200 strains developed over 55 years. Due to federal regulations, there has been "zero" value on our over two million seeds. None have been sold to market due to rarity of strains. WEED intends to grow, package, brand and sell retail/wholesale when legally allowed.

WEED has no long-term debt, and has NEVER taken out a convertible note. There's approximately 147 million shares 0/S, ~113.5 million shares restricted, with ~ 34 million shares in float through the end of 2025.

If you have any questions or seek further information, please do not hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your trust, support & partnership. WEED & Remergify look to establish long term relationships, while achieving our mutual short term goals, maximizing shareholder value .

Onward to a Prosperous Happy New Year 2026 !!! For more information on WEED Inc.

visit www.weedincusa.com or follow us on X @MarijuanaFarms

Sincerely,

Glenn E. Martin

President & CEO

Glenn@WEEDincUSA.com

About Remergify

Remergify is a boutique advisory firm focused on remerging undervalued assets with cutting-edge technology, specializing in blockchain, NFTs, and strategic partnerships to drive exponential growth.

Contact Remergify:

Stuart Fine

stuart@remergify.com

908-356-9852

About WEED Inc:

WEED Inc is a leading cannabis company dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to the cannabis consumer market. With subsidiaries spanning Israel, Australia, and the USA, the company focuses on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, WEED Inc aims to shape the future of the cannabis industry.

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries past comments:

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. "After over 7 years of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID and now the war, WEED Israel is still poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines" stated Elliot Kwestel, Managing Director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem. Kwestel further commented, "WEED Israel looks to enrich and expand our clinical trials with both THC and Cannabinoid studies to promote healthy living for generations to come."

WEED Australia Ltd. is based in Queensland on the Gold Coast. Corporate Director Amanda Brunskill Scott has stated, "With the new regulations governing cannabis & hemp in Australia and the announcement in February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, now after Covid, timing is perfect to begin our clinical trials in Israel and Australia to bring new curative products to market as we move past COVID mandates. Managing Director Amanda Brunskill-Scott also commented "Next year 2026, the future of USA & Australia decriminalizing cannabis and hemp globally will prove to be a giant leap forward for worldwide cannabis legalization."

WEED Hong Kong Ltd . Director Nicole Breen agrees, "The pandemic has affected all of us on a worldwide basis. Healing our planet with natural therapies, treatments and eventual "cures" utilizing natures' own Cannabaceae plant with its many properties, both with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds, I believe will change the force of medicine forever in the years to come. We look forward to an exciting year end and a Prosperous 2026, back in U.S.A."

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States:

Any Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis.

That all Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. That Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "potential", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to any future revenue and profits.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

That the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws for the relevant country.

Safe Harbor Statement Legal Notice:

That the information is provided for convenience only, it is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc.

That No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research.

We advise that No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment.

In addition, all prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting, or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

