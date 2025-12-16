Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Announces Strategic Portfolio Alignment to Enhance Execution and Focus on Core Growth Initiatives

JACKSON, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announced a strategic portfolio alignment designed to enhance execution efficiency, sharpen operational focus, and support long-term shareholder value.

As part of this alignment, the Company has updated its previously disclosed approach related to one of its non-core brand initiatives, as outlined in its August 13, 2025 press release. Following further evaluation, Labor Smart has made the strategic decision to fully release operational control, including production and distribution responsibilities of the brand to its strategic partner. This decision enables the partner to move forward with a streamlined execution framework best suited to accelerate the brand's return to market. More importantly, it reallocates capital and operational bandwidth at LTNC toward its highest-value assets-its core group of brands.

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Labor Smart, Inc., said the decision reflects a disciplined assessment of execution speed, capital allocation, and organizational focus. "Our objective is to deploy capital, resources, and leadership where we can create the greatest long-term value," said Wyatt. "This strategic alignment removes operational complexity, allows our partner to execute independently, and enables Labor Smart to concentrate fully on the initiatives that are central to our growth strategy."

The Company noted that this realignment allows Labor Smart to further sharpen its focus on its core product lines and platform-driven growth initiatives. These include the national rollout of Adios and the continued expansion of its B2B distribution strategy through the Cencora platform, supporting Thirst Responder and other current and future offerings. "This move reinforces our commitment to disciplined execution," Wyatt added. "By simplifying our operating structure, we improve speed, clarity, and accountability across the organization while maintaining a clear focus on scalable growth." Kultura Brands believes this strategic portfolio alignment positions all parties to operate with greater independence, efficiency, and execution velocity, while reinforcing the Company's commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation.

About Kultura Brands Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID: LTNC), headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, is a diversified beverage and brand platform focused on developing, marketing, and distributing consumer beverage products, including its flagship ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage brand, Adios Spirits. The Company partners with best-in-class manufacturers and distribution networks to scale high-demand beverage brands nationally and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor)

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, operational rollout, market expansion, distribution plans, and anticipated future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. This press release includes statements regarding the Company's intentions and strategic direction. Although the Company has taken steps as described, many of the matters referenced (including the timing of sales and delivery of product) are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that requests will be approved in the timeline or manner described. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any statements in this release, except as required by law. This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by our representatives or us might not occur.

Investor & Media Contact

Kultura Brands, Inc.

Email: IR@KulturaBrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-formerly-known-as-labor-smart-inc.-ltnc-announces-strateg-1118221