Craig Redmond Joins Direct Relief as Chief Operating Officer?

Dr. Byron Scott named Chief Health Officer.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Direct Relief today announced that Craig Redmond has joined Direct Relief's executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the humanitarian medical aid group's humanitarian programs, emergency response operations, and related functions.

Redmond brings to Direct Relief decades of humanitarian relief and development experience, primarily focused on developing programs and teams that help build resilience, relieve suffering, and transform lives. He served as Chief Executive of Relief International between 2022 and 2025, where he led a global team of more than 7,000 staff and local volunteers working in 15 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing humanitarian aid to communities affected by conflict and disaster.

Prior to Relief International, Redmond worked for 22 years at Mercy Corps in roles including Program Director for Azerbaijan, Country Director for Eritrea and Indonesia, Regional Director for Southeast Asia, and finally for 12 years as Senior Vice President of Programs, where he managed and oversaw all Mercy Corps programs globally. Craig was a pivotal leader in growing the organization and leading teams to breakthrough innovations in technology, financial inclusion, food security, and venture development. He has also worked with UNHCR, UNDP, and with the Peace Corps in a hospital in Kyrgyzstan.

Amy Weaver, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Relief, said, "Craig Redmond has led large-scale humanitarian operations for decades and brings the kind of grounded, field-informed perspective that aligns so well with Direct Relief's mission. With Craig joining the Direct Relief team, I'm incredibly energized for the years ahead."

With Redmond joining Direct Relief, Byron Scott, MD, MBA, moves from his role as President and Chief Operating Officer to the new position of Chief Health Officer (effective January 1, 2026), where he will advise across all health and medical issues and oversee Direct Relief's grantmaking activities, Power for Health, and the Fund for Health Equity. Dr. Scott served as Direct Relief's interim CEO between January and May 2025.

"All of us at Direct Relief are grateful to Dr. Scott for his years of steadfast leadership on our board of directors, and as our COO and interim CEO, and for the deep insight, guidance, and unfailing moral compass he will continue to bring to the organization in his new role as Chief Health Officer," Weaver said.

Redmond's appointment marks the second major leadership addition by Amy Weaver since she assumed the role of CEO in May. Jennifer Lotito, former President and Chief Operating Officer at (RED), joined Direct Relief in October as Chief External Affairs Officer, overseeing global communications, fundraising, partnerships, brand, and creative.

Redmond said, "It is hard to imagine a more pressing moment in history than now for the critical work that Direct Relief and our partners do every day across the U.S. and around the world. I am humbled by this incredible opportunity, and look forward to getting to know our operations, the team, and our partners as we work together to deliver essential support to millions."

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Direct Relief provides large-scale medical assistance to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty, disaster, and conflict. Recognized by Forbes as #5 on its list of America's Top 100 Charities, honored with the 2025 Seoul Peace Prize, and recipient of 15 consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator, Direct Relief is known for its logistics-driven humanitarian operations and longstanding commitment to transparency and operational excellence.?

Craig Redmond, Direct Relief's Chief Operating Officer, is pictured in the organization's warehouse on Dec. 15, 2025. Before joining Direct Relief, Craig was the CEO for Relief International, a primary health care focused organization. (Lara Cooper/Direct Relief)

