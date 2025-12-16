Youngstown, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Solero Behavioral Transitions announced the opening of a new Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment program in Youngstown, expanding access to structured, trauma-informed services for adults experiencing substance use disorders alongside co-occurring mental health conditions. The program began accepting participants this month and is designed to address a growing regional need for integrated behavioral health care.

The Youngstown program offers a continuum of treatment options that include partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient levels of care, both supported by transitional housing. Services are structured to provide clinical stability, continuity of care, and practical support for adults working toward long-term recovery. Treatment incorporates evidence-based practices, individual and group counseling, family involvement, and recovery planning tailored to each participant's clinical needs.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, Mahoning County continues to face elevated rates of substance-related hospitalizations and overdose deaths compared to statewide averages, reflecting a broader national trend of increasing demand for coordinated substance use and mental health services. Solero's expansion aligns with statewide efforts to strengthen community-based treatment capacity and reduce barriers to care for adults with complex behavioral health needs.

Nina Galarza, chief executive officer of Solero Behavioral Transitions, said the organization identified Youngstown as a priority location based on service gaps and community impact. She noted that the program's integrated model is designed to treat substance use disorders and mental health conditions concurrently, rather than in isolation, which research has shown can improve treatment engagement and outcomes.

The program emphasizes trauma-informed care principles, focusing on safety, dignity, and collaboration throughout the treatment process. Clinical services are paired with life skills development, case management, and recovery planning to support participants as they transition from intensive treatment into more independent living environments. Transitional housing is intended to provide short-term stability while individuals engage in structured clinical care.

In addition to expanding treatment access, the new program is contributing to workforce development in the Youngstown area. Solero's opening has created new clinical, administrative, and support positions, adding to the region's behavioral health infrastructure and supporting local employment within the healthcare sector.

Behavioral health providers across the country are increasingly adopting integrated care models in response to rising rates of co-occurring disorders. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that nearly half of adults with a substance use disorder also experience a mental health condition, underscoring the need for programs that address both simultaneously. Solero's Youngstown expansion reflects this shift toward comprehensive, coordinated treatment approaches.

Solero Behavioral Transitions operates as part of a broader continuum of behavioral health services across Ohio, with a focus on adult populations requiring structured, clinically supervised care. The organization's Youngstown location is intended to serve as a regional resource for individuals seeking treatment options that combine clinical oversight with supportive living environments.

More information about Solero Behavioral Transitions and its programs is available at Solero Behavioral Transitions.

About Solero Behavioral Transitions

Solero Behavioral Transitions provides trauma-informed, dual-diagnosis treatment for adults experiencing substance use and mental health disorders. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the organization offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, individual and group counseling, family programming, life skills development, case management, and transitional housing. Solero Behavioral Transitions focuses on delivering structured, integrated care within a supportive residential environment.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278223

Source: Brand North