AEG Employees Unite for Annual Day of Service, Bringing Hope and Support to Communities in Los Angeles and New York

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / AEG employees across Southern California and New York dedicate their time and energy to the company's annual Day of Service, volunteering at various events to make a meaningful impact in local communities. The Day of Service highlights the power of coming together to make a difference, showing how employees across the country can strengthen communities and inspire hope through shared purpose.

In Los Angeles, 250 AEG employees from all business units-including L.A. LIVE, Global Partnerships, AXS, L.A. Galaxy, L.A. Kings, and Crypto.com Arena-participated in a hands-on "Wall Build" with San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity. On campus at L.A. LIVE, volunteers constructed wall frames, painted and built components for future homes in Altadena. Vista Paint donated paint and supplied all essential painting materials for the Service Day projects while Frito-Lay and Coca-Cola provided snacks and beverages that kept volunteers fueled throughout the event.

"Our Service Day with SGV Habitat for Humanity reflects our ongoing commitment to fire relief. Nearly a year later, there is still so much to rebuild, and we were eager to roll up our sleeves and work to help rebuild homes and hopefully renew hope." said Anette Padilla, Sr. Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact, AEG.

In addition to the $2 million the AEG family has already contributed to Los Angeles fire relief, AEG proudly presented San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity with a $150,000 check to support ongoing rebuilding efforts in communities affected by the Altadena fires.

On December 16th, employees from AEG and Bowery Presents will partner with City Year New York to bring holiday cheer to The Emma Lazarus Elementary School in Brooklyn for the third year in a row. Volunteers will transform the campus into a festive winter wonderland by putting up holiday decorations throughout the campus and making holiday crafts with students. They will also spend time in classrooms, reading with students in small groups to create a joyful and engaging experience.

AEG's annual Day of Service is part of the company's Season of Giving initiative, which encourages employees across the United States to give back and spread cheer during the holiday season. Volunteers participate in activities both in person and virtually, supporting local communities through acts of service, generosity, and engagement.

