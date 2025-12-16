Expression Capital Partners LLP: IAAPA Announces Global Partnership with Expression Capital Partners to Support Growth and Investment Across the Attractions Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IAAPA, the premier association representing the global attractions industry, has announced a new global partnership with Expression Capital Partners LLP, marking a significant investment in the long-term success, financial health, and innovation capacity of IAAPA members around the world.

As IAAPA's exclusive private equity and M&A advisory partner and Platinum Sponsor of all IAAPA Expos, Expression Capital Partners will bring expanded financial expertise, investment resources, and strategic guidance to attraction owners, developers, and operators across all global regions.

Expression Capital Partners - authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority - brings a uniquely deep connection to the leisure and entertainment industry. Unlike traditional private equity firms, most of Expression Capital's founders were born into the entertainment industry, representing generations of building, operating, financing, and innovating within attractions, hospitality, and live entertainment.

"IAAPA is thrilled to welcome Expression Capital Partners as our global private equity and M&A advisory partner," said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. "Their multigenerational expertise and deep understanding of our industry bring tremendous value to IAAPA members. This partnership opens the door for members to access high-level investment guidance, strategic financial support, and opportunities to bring bold ideas to life. We look forward to working together to strengthen and advance the attractions industry worldwide."

During IAAPA Expo 2025. Elliot Hall, a founding partner at Expression Capital Partners LLP. shared Expression Capital's vision for supporting the global attractions community.

"We are proud to serve as IAAPA's exclusive private equity and M&A advisory partner. With decades of experience in the entertainment industry, our team understands this sector in a unique way.

"Whether members are looking to invest, raise capital, bring a new concept to life, or navigate a buy, sell, or merge opportunity, we're here as a trusted resource to support long-term growth across the attractions industry."

How IAAPA Members Will Benefit

Through this global partnership, IAAPA members will gain:

Direct access to specialized investment expertise from a firm deeply rooted in the attractions and entertainment sectors.

from a firm deeply rooted in the attractions and entertainment sectors. Support with buying, selling, merging, or raising capital , including guidance through complex transactions.

, including guidance through complex transactions. Opportunities to explore strategic investments through Entertainment Investments 1 LP and other capital channels.

through Entertainment Investments 1 LP and other capital channels. Advisory services for emerging concepts , helping visionary ideas evolve into fully funded, operational attractions.

, helping visionary ideas evolve into fully funded, operational attractions. Stronger global financial connections, enabling companies of all sizes - from start-ups to major operators - to pursue transformative growth.

This collaboration ensures that IAAPA members have a trusted partner ready to help them innovate, expand, and build sustainable futures for their businesses.

