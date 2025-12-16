Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Stinger Resources Inc. (CSE: STNG) (the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.06 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring April 17, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Stinger Resources Inc.:

Stinger Resources holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle."

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Hill property located in the headwaters of the Wild Horse River near Fort Steele.

In addition, Stinger Resources owns 100% of the Silver Side property, as well as an optioned interest in the Ample Goldmax property located in other areas of the Province of British Columbia.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such statements.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those identified in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

