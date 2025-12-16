Outseer, a global leader in all-cause digital fraud prevention for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Shane Cumming as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than two decades of experience scaling global revenue organizations, Cumming will lead Outseer's worldwide sales as the company delivers breakthrough innovations in scam prevention, next-generation behavioral biometrics, and money mule detection to a growing market.

Cumming has built and led high-performing global revenue organizations including public companies providing enterprise software like Infor, and IBM, and PE-backed companies like Acrolinx and Revenue Analytics providing AI powered software platforms. He brings deep experience in creating customer value by truly partnering with customers to solve hard problems with advanced software solutions.

"Shane is a world-class revenue leader with a proven track record of achieving robust revenue growth with customer centric sales organizations," said John Filby, CEO of Outseer. "Our global market is dealing with a generational problem of scams at industrial scale, which has exposed what we call the emotional attack surface. Shane will ensure that our market is taking full advantage of our all-cause fraud prevention platform to protect the entire compound fraud attack surface with the most accurate detection capabilities in the market."

"I'm thrilled to join Outseer as it continues to define the future of fraud prevention across authorized and unauthorized fraud threats," said Shane Cumming, CRO of Outseer. "Outseer's AI-powered fraud prevention platform and digital risk protection services represent the most comprehensive approach to providing defense-in-depth in the market. I'm excited to help bring these capabilities to more financial institutions around the world and help them drive best-in-class fraud prevention outcomes."

Outseer is a leader in All-Cause Fraud Prevention, delivering defense-in-depth through a uniquely comprehensive platform that protects digital banking sessions and 3DS transactions. With our rich RSA heritage and an unwavering commitment to innovation, Outseer's AI-powered platform incorporates a spectrum of critical fraud signals, including event data, device IDs, geo-IP, behavioral biometrics, consortium data, and more. Trusted by thousands of clients in over 50 countries, including hundreds of the world's largest financial institutions, Outseer solutions safeguard more than 450 million accounts, 100 billion transactions, and 5 trillion dollars annually. For more information, please visit outseer.com.

