CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.335 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about January 15, 2026.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, senior housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a portfolio of long-term net-leased properties spanning the United States and United Kingdom, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States and internationally. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com

