A Year-End Message from CSR Talent Group to the CSR, ESG, and Sustainability Community

It has been a long and difficult year for many professionals in the CSR, ESG, and Sustainability fields. For those individuals fortunate to still be employed, you're facing unprecedented challenges with budgets and staffing being reduced but still being asked to produce significant impacts, while revamping your communications approach to limit external scrutiny. On a brighter note, it's encouraging to see how companies and organizations are adapting to this new reality.

As we close out 2025 and welcome 2026, here's how we've been told we stand out in these challenging times:

Limited Budgets - We work with you, at no cost, to develop an approach that recognizes your budget limitations.

Limited Staffing - We offer a flexible team framework, combining fractional and part-time experts with a few full-time staff to address a range of programmatic and administrative needs.

Need for Experts - We have advisors and experts available for any specialized need, from employee engagement to impact reporting, business alignment, and stakeholder communication; our talent network is comprised of senior-level experts with both deep corporate and consulting experience.

It can be lonely to be a CSR professional in these times. We are here to be your guide, including a bridge to others facing similar challenges. Our partnership with organizations like ACCP helps to provide support, resources, and most importantly, a haven for individuals needing connection.

As the landscape continues to evolve, take comfort that CSR Talent Group is built to support you.

All of us at CSR Talent Group hope you have a peaceful holiday with family and loved ones.

