Mr. Smash Burgers Launches New Location Inside Huizenga Park, Fort Lauderdale

The expansion into the newly revitalized Huizenga Park marks a significant milestone for Mr. Smash Burgers, strengthening its presence in South Florida and integrating the brand's elevated fast-casual experience into one of Downtown Fort Lauderdale's most important cultural and community spaces.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / South Florida's fast-rising smash-burger sensation, Mr. Smash Burgers, is expanding into the newly reimagined Huizenga Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas district. Known for its juicy smashed patties, bold signature flavors, and viral social media presence, the brand will bring its signature burgers to one of the city's most transformative public-space destinations.

Mr. Smash Burgers inside Huizenga Park

Huizenga Park is undergoing a major redevelopment and is poised to become the centerpiece of Downtown Fort Lauderdale's connected park and open-space network along the New River. The redesigned space will blend riverfront access, improved pedestrian pathways, shaded seating, cultural programming, and modern hospitality offerings-creating a vibrant, community-focused environment envisioned to serve residents, professionals, and visitors alike.

Amid this revitalization, Mr. Smash Burgers is proud to join the park's expanding mix of dining and gathering experiences. After earning millions of views online and being spotlighted by leading food influencers such as MikeIsEating, Mr. Smash Burgers continues its rapid ascension following the success of its Oakland Park location. Co-founder Riste Sekuloski describes the Huizenga Park expansion as "an important evolution for Mr. Smash Burgers and a chance to anchor ourselves within a landmark public space that will serve as a gathering place for residents and visitors alike."

The new Mr. Smash Burgers location will operate from a custom-engineered kiosk service unit situated within the park's retail pavilion. Guests will be able to enjoy the brand's signature offerings-including Classic Smash burgers, fresh-cut fries with house sauces, handcrafted milkshakes, and premium ice cream-alongside the park's walkable promenade, riverfront seating, and dynamic programming.

As Huizenga Park transforms into a vibrant, multi-use destination designed to encourage connection, recreation, and community engagement, Mr. Smash Burgers is excited to contribute to the city's evolving riverfront landscape and enhance the culinary experience within one of Fort Lauderdale's most important civic spaces.

About Huizenga Park

Huizenga Park is Downtown Fort Lauderdale's ambitious reimagined riverfront green space, located at the intersection of Las Olas Boulevard and Andrews Avenue along the New River. The redesigned park will feature expansive lawns, shaded seating areas, improved riverwalk connectivity, community programming zones, and curated retail and dining components-positioning it as a central gathering hub for the city.

About Mr. Smash Burgers

Founded in Oakland Park, FL, Mr. Smash Burgers is a contemporary burger concept celebrated for its high-quality ingredients, refined simplicity, and strong digital presence. The brand is part of the RNB Hospitality Group, which oversees a growing collection of innovative food and beverage ventures across South Florida, including Bandoleros Tacos.

