Southern Company Ranked As the No. 1 Employer in the US on 2025 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers List

Southern Company is proud to announce the company has earned the No. 1 ranking in the United States on this year's Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list. This marks the second time Southern Company has earned the top spot on this prestigious list, which recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional dedication to hiring, retaining and supporting America's veterans.

The Military Times Best for Vets list is a highly respected, independent evaluation that is compiled by surveying hundreds of companies and organizations across the country. The methodology used in evaluating employers includes recruitment and onboarding practices, retention and career advancement programs, and support for veterans and military spouses.

"Southern Company's recognition as the No. 1 Best for Vets Employer is a powerful testament to the strength of our long-standing commitment to those who serve our country," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "We believe in the power of our veterans and are dedicated to being a great place for them to work because their leadership, discipline and dedication truly enrich our company and the communities we serve. It is important to us that we support our veterans as they transition into civilian life and grow their careers within our company, and I'm proud that commitment is something shared across our company."

Southern Company has a longstanding commitment to supporting military members and their families through dedicated recruitment, career development and transition assistance programs. The company purposefully partners with military organizations and participates in veteran hiring initiatives to help service members successfully move into civilian energy careers, including a recent agreement with the United States Army Reserve's Private Public Partnership signed in August. Southern Company has repeatedly been recognized by a variety of organizations lauding its efforts in fostering a workplace that values the leadership and technical skills held by veterans, including ranking No. 2 overall on the 2026 Military Friendly Employer list and earning the status of a Gold Employer for Military Veterans by the U.S. Department of Labor.

