Chris Paul Family Foundation, Feed the Children and YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City Deliver Food and Essentials to 200 Oklahoma City Families

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / The Chris Paul Family Foundation, Feed the Children and YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City came together today to host a Resource Rally, providing food, hygiene items and other essentials to 200 families in the Oklahoma City community.

The event, held at the Midwest City YMCA, featured a drive-through distribution where families received:

A 25- pound Food box including shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, soup, pasta, cereal and peanut butter.

A 15- pound Essentials box with hygiene items like shampoo, laundry detergent, deodorant, toothpaste, and feminine products.

Toys, coats, socks and other items.

Feed the Children's truck arrived on location to distribute thousands of pounds of resources. Volunteers worked side by side to help ensure that families received much-needed support during the holiday season.

"One of the very first community events I hosted when I entered the NBA was with Feed the Children in Oklahoma. It's a special moment for me and my foundation to come back 20 years later and continue to support the community in such a meaningful way," said Chris Paul.

Addressing a Critical Need

Oklahoma continues to rank among the states with the highest levels of food insecurity. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 15% of Oklahoma City residents live below the poverty line and the high costs for food, housing and energy are stretching household budgets to the breaking point making it more challenging to put food on the table.

With one in five children in the U.S. experiencing food insecurity, hunger remains a critical issue. This holiday season, Feed the Children is working to provide 10 million meals nationwide to help kids rise and thrive-with the support of partners and the public.

"Far too many children in greater Oklahoma City are going without the food and essentials they need to survive and thrive especially this holiday season. Today, the Feed the Children Resource Rally made possible by the Chris Paul Family Foundation and in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City ensures we can make a meaningful difference for children and their families in Oklahoma who need us most," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Our partnership moves us another step closer toward creating a world where no child goes to bed hungry."

Expanding Partnerships

In addition to today's Resource Rally, Feed the Children has previously partnered with 12-time NBA All- Star Chris Paul and most recently with his snack brand, Good Eat'n, to support children through Feed the Children's Food & Essentials Hub program.

As part of this ongoing partnership, Good Eat'n, along with their new partner, WNBA 2025 Rookie of the Year and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers - who recently launched Ragerz, a new snack co-developed by Paige and the Good Eat'n team - will join forces with the Paige Bueckers Foundation to donate Ragerz and other Good Eat'n snacks to Feed the Children's Food & Essential Hub Program in Dallas.

Through its Food & Essentials Hub in Dallas, Feed the Children collaborates with more than 50 schools across the district, ensuring thousands of students receive essential supplies that support their academic success throughout the year.

How to help

Feed the Children encourages everyone to join its global movement to end childhood hunger. There are a variety of ways to help, including donations, sponsorship and volunteering. Supporters can donate at feedthechildren.org to address global hunger and help children survive, grow and thrive in communities around the world. Follow Feed the Children on Facebook and Instagram

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

About Chris Paul Family Foundation

The Chris Paul Family Foundation strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports and Life. The foundation provides resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development of strong communities. In 2005, Chris and his family established the CP3 Foundation, a philanthropic partnership with The Winston-Salem Foundation in honor of his late grandfather, Nathaniel Jones. The foundation was created to highlight Chris' dedication and love, both to his grandfather's spirit and to the city of Winston-Salem, NC, for nurturing him from his days as a stand-out high school student-athlete to a national star at Wake Forest University. Recognized as a leader in the area of philanthropy, the Chris Paul Family Foundation will continue to use its platform to impact communities and develop young leaders nationally and globally. To Learn more visit chrispaulfamilyfoundation.org.

