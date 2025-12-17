Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
ACCESS Newswire
17.12.2025 01:02 Uhr
Trustpoint Xposure Appoints Marium Khurram as AEO Systems and AI Visibility Coordinator

The Appointment Strengthens the Agency's Structured Authority Engineering and AI Search Visibility Operations

POST FALLS, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Trustpoint Xposure announces the appointment of Marium Khurram as AEO Systems and AI Visibility Coordinator, expanding the agency's structured authority engineering and AI search operations.

Marium Khurram
Trustpoint Xposure AEO Systems and AI Visibility Coordinator

In this role, Marium coordinates the full AEO system across content development, technical optimization, schema implementation, research workflows and visibility validation. She ensures that every component of the agency's AEO strategy works together as a unified process designed for AI discovery and answer extraction.

Her responsibilities include overseeing schema architecture, resolving on-page and off-page SEO issues, managing entity-based frameworks and aligning content structure so AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini and Perplexity can easily extract, understand and cite verified answers.

Marium also supports the documentation and refinement of internal AEO processes, ensuring consistency, scalability and efficiency across client campaigns. Her research-driven approach improves AI extraction accuracy while strengthening Trustpoint Xposure's internal delivery systems.

"Marium brings structure and intelligence to our AEO operations," said David Wilder, Founder of Trustpoint Xposure. "She coordinates complex systems, identifies gaps before they become problems and ensures our visibility frameworks operate at a very high level. Her work has been instrumental in advancing our AI-driven PR methodology."

Marium's appointment reflects Trustpoint Xposure's commitment to building disciplined, repeatable and scalable AEO systems that position brands as the most trusted answer in AI-powered search environments.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is a digital authority and AI visibility firm specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), guaranteed media placements, and AI-driven public relations strategies. The agency helps founders, executives, and professional brands become the most trusted answers across AI-powered platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity.

By combining structured content systems, entity-based optimization, schema architecture, and high-authority media exposure, Trustpoint Xposure ensures its clients are not just visible, but cited, referenced, and trusted in modern search environments. The firm works with leaders across law, finance, technology, and emerging industries to transform visibility into long-term authority and measurable growth.

Website: www.trustpointxposure.com

Media Contact

Jack Smith
Marketing Manager
Trustpoint Xposure
Email: contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-appoints-marium-khurram-as-aeo-systems-and-ai-visibility-co-1118448

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
