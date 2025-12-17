LG Electronics: LG SHOWCASES FUTURE OF MOBILITY WITH AI-POWERED IN-VEHICLE SOLUTIONS AT CES 2026

CES Best of Innovation Award Winner Redefines In-Vehicle Experience Powered by Affectionate Intelligence

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an immersive experiential space at CES 2026 that brings the company's future mobility vision to life through Affectionate Intelligence. The exhibit invites visitors to experience firsthand how AI can reshape the driver, front-passenger and rear seating areas, reimagining the whole cabin as a more intuitive and human-centered space designed to enhance every ride.

This new series of solutions has earned the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in In-Vehicle Entertainment, marking the first time the LG Vehicle Solution Company has won the category's top honor. The system brings together cutting-edge display technology, advanced in-cabin sensing, and on-device AI under a comprehensive AI-Defined Vehicle architecture.

The showcase features three core experiential solutions: the Mobility Display Solution, which transforms the windshield into an intelligent interface; the Automotive Vision Solution, which enhances safety and delivers context-aware information to the driver and front passenger via Vision AI; and the In-Vehicle Entertainment Solution, which provides personalized content recommendations, memory-based media and real-time translation.

In the Mobility Display Solution zone, visitors can experience how AI intuitively presents essential information through a transparent OLED-equipped windshield. For example, when approaching a traffic signal, AI displays the remaining wait time above the signal, selectively providing only the most relevant information at that moment. In autonomous driving mode, the system analyzes the surrounding environment and generates corresponding visual scenes: cherry blossom petals flutter across the display on tree-lined roads, while a monotonous tunnel transforms into an enchanting forest, creating an immersive, near-virtual-reality experience.

The Automotive Vision Solution is an advanced in-cabin sensing solution powered by LG's Automotive Vision System, designed to enhance safety while enabling context-aware, empathetic interactions and personalized content delivery. The solution tracks driver movement, gaze direction, attention, clothing color and gestures in real time, allowing the system to understand and respond to the occupant's state. Through eye tracking and gesture control, the system expands the range of interest-based information, while anamorphic display graphics heighten immersion and realism. For instance, in autonomous driving mode, if a front-seat passenger looks at an advertisement displayed on a building, gaze recognition can trigger related information on the passenger display, providing seamless product discovery and purchasing.

The In-Vehicle Entertainment Solution delivers personalized entertainment and interactive communication. By recognizing scenery outside the vehicle, AI can display photos linked to past memories associated with that location on the window display. Passengers can share these moments in real time through video calls with family members. During long journeys, AI recommends content tailored to individual tastes, providing entertainment that turns miles into moments. In another scenario, if a restaurant staff member communicates using sign language, AI interprets the gestures into on-screen text to support smooth, two-way communication.

"We are bringing our future mobility vision to life by embedding AI across our solutions - many of which, including in-cabin sensing, are already in production with global OEMs," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "By accelerating these innovations to market, we aim to pioneer the era of AI-driven vehicles in the years ahead."

LG AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions will be on display at the company's booth during CES 2026 from January 6-9 (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

