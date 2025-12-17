Xinhua Silk Road: Annual wine-themed folk culture festival held in E. China's Jiangxi Province

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A wine-themed folk culture festival kicked off in Mengshan Town in east China's Jiangxi Province on Dec. 4, offering visitors an immersive experience of local culture, wine and cuisine.

On the event, visitors were invited to join many interactive experience activities including ring toss game, making Maci, a glutinous rice cake, calligraphy writing, breaking wine bowls, Touhu game, a game in which the winner is decided by the number of arrows thrown into a distant pot, and a wine competition.

The event, already been celebrated for six sessions, attracted large amount of visitors to enjoy the cultural activities, and taste local fine wines and food.

