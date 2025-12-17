

Berlin, Germany - December 17, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - HIKMICRO has announced the launch of its HABROK 4K 2.0, the latest evolution of its all-in-one digital hunting device. Designed to combine advanced thermal imaging, full-color optics, and infrared night vision in a single, portable unit, HABROK 4K 2.0 represents the company's continued effort to enhance observation tools for hunters.

Building on the foundation set by the original HABROK 4K, released in 2024, HABROK 4K 2.0 integrates technology and real-world user feedback to offer hunters a more intuitive and precise viewing experience. The device enables quick detection of heat signatures, clear identification in various lighting conditions, and seamless operation that supports intuitive field use.

HIKMICRO's HABROK 4K 2.0 introduces multiple enhancements designed to optimize clarity, control, and comfort for hunters. A rear focus wheel, positioned close to the eyepiece, provides fast and familiar adjustment, while a new Thermal/Digital switch enables users to transition instantly between heat detection and detailed full-color or infrared views. These features support single-handed operation, allowing the other hand to be free for managing hunting equipment.

Additional technological upgrades include an image stabilization algorithm and adjustable magnification across thermal and digital channels, ensuring steady visuals from wide-area scans to precise close-ups. The device also incorporates shutterless technology for the <18mK NETD thermal channel, delivering uninterrupted and quieter viewing.

HABROK 4K 2.0 also features an integrated ballistic calculation system, providing hunters with precise aiming solutions using distance measurements from the built-in laser rangefinder and pre-set ammunition parameters. This functionality, previously available only in premium optics, equips users with enhanced accuracy while maintaining traditional field methods.

The European market launch is scheduled for December 15, 2025. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts can explore HABROK 4K 2.0's capabilities through authorized distributors and HIKMICRO's online platform. The device's design emphasizes usability in varied environments and lighting conditions, reflecting HIKMICRO's commitment to user-driven product development.

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO is a technology company specializing in thermal imaging and digital optics for professional and recreational use. With a focus on combining user insight with technological development, HIKMICRO has introduced products recognized for precision, adaptability, and intuitive design. The company emphasizes real-world testing and continuous improvement, maintaining a leadership position in the digital hunting market.

