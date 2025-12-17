Nested Knowledge and Pharmacy Podcast Network Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Evidence-Based Podcasting in Healthcare

New partnership combines AI-powered evidence synthesis with trusted pharmacist-led audio content to elevate clinical education as healthcare audiences shift toward credible, audio-first media

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN), the leading audio platform for pharmacy professionals, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nested Knowledge, the premier end-to-end solution for AI-enabled systematic literature reviews and evidence synthesis. Together, the organizations will introduce a new benchmark in healthcare media: evidence-based podcasting.

Through this collaboration, PPN will integrate Nested Knowledge's advanced technology to efficiently collect, organize, and validate the clinical evidence supporting therapeutic discussions, policy developments, and emerging innovations featured across its programming. This partnership reinforces PPN's commitment to delivering accurate, transparent, and actionable insights to pharmacists and healthcare decision-makers-demonstrating how rigorous evidence can elevate public-facing health education.

"Podcasting has become a primary channel for clinical learning and professional dialogue," said Todd Eury, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "By incorporating Nested Knowledge into our content development process, we're ensuring our conversations reflect the same scientific rigor and credibility expected from formal evidence reviews-while remaining accessible and engaging."

"This collaboration represents the future of clinical communication," said Keith Kallmes, President of Nested Knowledge. "Integrating transparent, AI-powered evidence synthesis with audio storytelling expands how clinicians, health systems, payers, and patients engage with high-quality, trustworthy information."

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for healthcare communications. A recent Fierce Pharma article highlighted new research from SiriusXM Media, surveying more than 2,100 adult listeners across SiriusXM and Pandora platforms. The study found that many consumers are frustrated with the current state of TV drug advertising-citing ad frequency and misleading visuals-while pointing to audio as a more trusted and effective channel for healthcare messaging. The findings underscore a growing opportunity for evidence-driven, audio-first education that prioritizes clarity, credibility, and listener trust.

PPN's collaboration with Nested Knowledge directly addresses this shift by pairing trusted pharmacist voices with validated clinical evidence-offering pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations a responsible alternative to traditional advertising models.

The first series of evidence-enhanced podcast episodes developed through this collaboration is scheduled to launch the week of January 26, 2026.

About the Pharmacy Podcast Network

The Pharmacy Podcast Network is the leading audio publishing platform dedicated to pharmacy care, featuring more than 40 pharmacist-led podcasts and reaching tens of thousands of healthcare professionals each month. Founded in 2009, PPN amplifies the voices of pharmacists as essential providers, educators, and leaders in patient care.

About Nested Knowledge

Nested Knowledge is a premier AI-enabled platform for systematic literature reviews and evidence synthesis, empowering healthcare organizations to generate transparent, rigorous, and actionable insights from complex clinical data.

