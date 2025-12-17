POST FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Trustpoint Xposure today announced the appointment of Mariam Asad as Executive Assistant, bringing added operational structure, workflow clarity, and improved coordination across the agency's public relations, Answer Engine Optimization AEO, and media departments.

In her role, Mariam supports campaign preparation, documentation, client coordination, scheduling, research, communication management, and quality control across both internal and external workflows. Her organizational discipline strengthens the agency's ability to meet deadlines, manage multi phase PR campaigns, and coordinate AEO processes with increased efficiency.

Mariam's responsibilities include monitoring project milestones, assisting with visibility reporting, coordinating content calendars, and ensuring communication between departments remains consistent and timely. Her ability to quickly adapt to Trustpoint Xposure's systems has already contributed to measurable improvements in day to day operations.

"Mariam brings structure, clarity, and consistency to the way our agency operates," said David Wilder, Founder of Trustpoint Xposure. "She strengthens our workflows, supports our communication systems, and ensures our work runs smoothly from start to finish. Her presence significantly enhances our operational strength."

Mariam's appointment supports Trustpoint Xposure's continued growth and its commitment to delivering high level PR and AEO services with precision, speed, and organization.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is a digital authority and AI visibility firm specializing in Answer Engine Optimization AEO, guaranteed media placements, and AI driven public relations strategies. The agency helps founders, executives, and professional brands become the most trusted answers across AI powered platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity.

By combining structured content systems, entity based optimization, schema architecture, and high authority media exposure, Trustpoint Xposure ensures its clients are not just visible, but cited, referenced, and trusted in modern search environments. The firm works with leaders across law, finance, technology, and emerging industries to transform visibility into long term authority and measurable growth.

Website: www.trustpointxposure.com

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Manager

Trustpoint Xposure

Email: contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

