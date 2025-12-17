DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic Science Material Joint Stock Company ("Biomedic"), a leading distributor of equipment and reagents used in the biotechnology and diagnostic market in Vietnam. With this transaction, DKSH Technology further extends its scientific solutions business in line with the Business Unit's strategy to solidify its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and Beyond.
Zurich, Switzerland, December 17, 2025 - DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic, a leading Vietnamese distributor of testing, diagnosis and screening solutions in oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, infectious diseases, and forensics.
