Berlin, Germany - December 17, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - HIKMICRO has launched the HABROK 4K 2.0, an all-in-one digital hunting device designed to provide hunters with advanced observational capabilities. Integrating thermal and full-color CMOS technologies in a single portable unit, HABROK 4K 2.0 delivers clear identification in daylight, twilight, and complete darkness, offering a versatile solution for modern hunting challenges.

The device builds on the success of HIKMICRO's 2024 HABROK 4K, combining real-world hunter feedback with technological enhancements to create an intuitive, one-handed experience. Its design mirrors traditional binocular ergonomics, allowing hunters to adapt quickly to the device while accessing advanced viewing and targeting features.

Introducing HABROK 4K 2.0: Advanced All-in-One Hunting Optics

HABROK 4K 2.0 integrates thermal imaging, full-color CMOS viewing, and infrared night vision into a single compact unit. This all-in-one approach enables hunters to detect heat signatures, identify targets in full color, and maintain visibility in complete darkness, all without needing to switch devices. The ergonomic design supports mobility and ease of use, closely resembling the handling of traditional binoculars.

The device represents HIKMICRO's ongoing commitment to digital hunting innovation, combining technological refinement with feedback from experienced hunters to meet real-world needs.

Seamless Viewing and User-Friendly Controls

The HABROK 4K 2.0 features a rear focus wheel positioned closer to the eyepiece, allowing for rapid and precise adjustments with minimal hand movement. A fast Thermal/Digital switch allows hunters to transition smoothly between viewing modes, improving response time and observation efficiency.

Image stabilization and adjustable magnification across both thermal and digital channels ensure clear, steady views at varying distances. The shutterless <18mK NETD thermal channel enhances uninterrupted observation, reducing the likelihood of missing important visual cues during hunting.

Integrated Ballistic System for Accurate Targeting

The device features a ballistic calculation system that combines laser rangefinder measurements with pre-set ammunition data to provide accurate aiming solutions. This system enables precise shot placement, a capability previously available only in premium optics, now integrated into a single all-in-one device.

These features support hunters in combining instinctive skills with advanced technological assistance, providing reliable and intuitive operation in a variety of environmental conditions.

European Launch and Availability Details

HABROK 4K 2.0 will be available in the European market beginning December 15, 2025. Detailed specifications, purchasing options, and additional product information are available on the HIKMICRO website. The device is optimized for one-handed operation, offering both mobility and high performance in field conditions.

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO is a leading provider of digital thermal imaging and optical solutions. The company develops products that enhance observation and precision for hunting, security, and outdoor applications. Combining technological innovation with user feedback, HIKMICRO has established a reputation for reliability, design quality, and technological integration, setting benchmarks for all-in-one optical devices.

Contact Information

Brand: HIKMICRO

Contact: Lina Wang

Email: wanglina21@hikmicrotech.com

Website: https://www.hikmicrotech.com/en/