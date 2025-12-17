Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Awards Security Based Compensation

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PT / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium exploration and development company, announces that on December 16, 2025, the Board of Directors (the "Board") awarded security based compensation awards designed to provide the key members of the Pulsar team with a substantial incentive to participate in the future success of the Company.

The Board awarded:

a total of 2,000,000 stock options were granted to an officer and consultant of the Company. The stock options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and grant the optionee the right to purchase one common share (a " Share ") at a purchase price of CAD$0.69 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options vest immediately.

a total of 1,200,000 performance share units ("PSUs") were awarded to an officer and consultant of the Company, under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The PSUs vest as to one-third each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

