Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the creator of the most secure passkeys and the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced that Jerrod Chong, Yubico's current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to serve as acting CEO. Mattias Danielsson will be stepping down from his role as CEO of Yubico.

"I am very pleased that Jerrod has accepted the role of acting CEO. With his extensive experience in cybersecurity and twelve years in senior leadership at Yubico, I am confident that he will lead Yubico on a continued path of growth and he will ensure Yubico maintains and strengthens its leading position. On behalf of the board, I also want to extend our sincere thanks to Mattias Danielsson for his hard work and significant contributions to Yubico's development as a respected leader and colleague over sixteen years. We deeply appreciate his commitment to Yubico over the years," says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board.

"Yubico is entering an exciting time. We provide solutions that decisively help our users address one of the biggest challenges in cybersecurity and digital identities. I look forward to working with Yubico's strong team, the board and founders, and not least with our customers and partners, to further develop our offerings. Together, we will continue to build on Yubico's position as a global leader in phishing-resistant authentication," says Jerrod Chong.

Mattias Danielsson comments: "Yubico has undergone tremendous development since I joined the company almost sixteen years ago; we have built a global standard for secure authentication, achieved a world-leading market position with our YubiKey, and multiplied our revenue many times over. I feel that this is the right time for new leadership, together with the rest of the team, to take the next step in this remarkable journey. I look forward to ensuring an orderly transition to my colleague Jerrod Chong."

Mattias Danielsson will help ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities and will continue to be available for guidance over the next six months.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the internet safer for all. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries-transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Dual-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, California, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

