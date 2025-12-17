The strategic funding from international investment firm Vitruvian Partners will advance the company's platform, helping organizations rapidly transform threat data into decisive action and a more robust security posture.

Outpost24, a leader in exposure management and identity security, today announced a new investment from Vitruvian Partners to fuel its next phase of global growth. This significant new funding will accelerate innovation across the company's platform, with a focus on integrating AI capabilities to optimize how security teams identify and neutralize critical vulnerabilities.

The only European vendor recognized as an overall leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for Attack Surface Management, Outpost24 delivers a distinct approach to cyber defence that empowers security teams to gain a complete understanding of their digital and human risk landscape.

Last week, Outpost24 announced the acquisition of Infinipoint, a specialist in device identity, posture validation, and secure workforce access. The acquisition marks the company's entry into the Zero Trust Workforce Access market and lays the foundation for its identity security division, Specops, to offer a unified approach that evaluates both the user and the device before access is granted. Through the strategic integration of its solutions spanning external risk, identity, and device trust Outpost24 is setting a new standard for cybersecurity. The company's roadmap is focused on next-generation AI capabilities to catapult businesses forward, enabling them to prioritize the most critical threats and secure their assets.

The recent acquisition followed by today's funding announcement mark the conclusion of a stellar year for Outpost24. Earlier this year, the company launched CyberFlex, a flexible, next-generation solution that integrates External Attack Surface Management and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) to help organizations efficiently manage and secure external-facing applications. Built on a pay-as-you-go credit model, CyberFlex embodies the shift toward consumable cybersecurity giving customers the flexibility to dynamically allocate testing resources, scale coverage, and control costs as their security priorities evolve.

"This renewed investment from Vitruvian Partners is a powerful endorsement of our strategy and momentum. We are focused on advancing our AI capabilities to help security teams not just find, but also rapidly and efficiently remediate vulnerabilities. This funding enables us to expand our global reach and deliver even greater impact for our customers worldwide," said Ido Erlichman, CEO of Outpost24.

"Since our original investment in Outpost24 in 2022, the company has achieved impressive growth while further strengthening its leadership position in the global cyber security arena," added Jussi Wuoristo, Partner at Vitruvian Partners. "This additional investment reflects our continued conviction in Outpost24's team, technology, and strategy, and we look forward to supporting its continued international expansion and product innovation."

With over two decades of expertise, a strong European foundation, and thousands of customers worldwide, Outpost24 is expertly positioned to help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. By combining its leading Attack Surface Management platform with Specops' specialized identity and password security, and the newly added strength of device identity and secure workforce access, Outpost24 delivers a truly comprehensive security picture that moves beyond conventional scanning methods. This empowers security teams to instantly identify, prioritize, and remediate the most critical risks, fundamentally strengthening resilience across both digital and human attack surfaces.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 is a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions, encompassing two specialized divisions to deliver comprehensive exposure and access management. The company helps thousands of organizations worldwide proactively identify, manage, and reduce cyber risk across their entire digital and human attack surface. This is achieved through the combined expertise of Outpost24, the Attack Surface Management division focused on holistic Exposure Management, and Specops, the Identity and Access Management provider specializing in world-class Identity and Password Security solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Sweden, Outpost24 operates globally with 12 offices worldwide, including in the US, UK, France, Belgium, Spain and Israel. For more information, visit https://outpost24.com.

About Vitruvian Partners

Vitruvian Partners is a global growth-focused investment firm with nine offices in Europe, the US and Asia. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across industries. Vitruvian has over $20 billion of active funds which have backed many global market leaders and innovators in their sectors, including Just Eat, Arrive (fka EasyPark), Accountor, CRF Health, Skyscanner, Wise, CFC, Darktrace, Bitdefender, and others. For more information, visit www.vitruvianpartners.com.

