Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Public Introduction of the University of Toronto Research Team

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Public Introduction of the University of Toronto Research Team

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (AQUIS: DGQ) (" Delta" or the " Company"), a London-Listed technology company focused on developing intellectual property in the quantum computing sector, is pleased to announce the formal introduction of the team of researchers at University of Toronto ("UofT") under its Research Sponsorship Agreement. UofT, located in Toronto Canada, is one of the world's top research-intensive universities, bringing together top minds from a diverse set of backgrounds and disciplines to collaborate on the world's most pressing challenges. At its core, the UofT describes itself as "a catalyst for discovery, innovation and progress, creating knowledge and solutions that make a tangible difference around the globe".

The team at the UofT is led by Principal Investigator Professor Dr. Harry Ruda and is comprised of 3 senior members, 3 Graduate Students and undergraduate support members. The team will work in dedicated laboratory space at UofT, Centre for Nanotechnology, and have access to additional University equipment in this centre. Dr. Ruda, the Chair in Nanotechnology at University of Toronto, completed his PhD at MIT, completed a post-doctoral fellowship at IBM's Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, and he has his work cited over 8,897 times in his field of expertise.

Figure 1: instruments to work with nanostructures at the UofT

The 3 senior members are all specialists in the area of investigation of our Research Sponsorship and the Post Doctoral fellows have considerable international experience. Delta will be discussing with UofT how we can accelerate our program from the original plans and support the team we have assembled.

Professor Dr. Harry Ruda, Lead Investigatorcommented that "we have been very fortunate to attract some top people in the world to collaborate on our team, we are underway in our research for Delta Gold Technologies, and we look forward to pioneering our ideas in the years ahead."

R. Michael Jones , CEO of Delta Gold Technologiessaid "We have an amazing start and look to expand our network and bring some more of the top minds in the world to innovate with us. Our objective is creating a basis for a stable and scalable qubit for the heart of future quantum computing. Even though quantum computers have been developed, a stable, scalable qubit has been elusive. We have the luxury of starting at the basic physics level of innovation without investment so far in a particular path. We recognize it is a long road to a fully developed system but also that an innovation at the basics physics level can be very revolutionary. "

Delta Gold Technologies plans to develop intellectual property from its Sponsorship of Research at UofT. The Company also plans to expand to other Universities and create a collaborative centre of excellence in fundamental Quantum physics research.

Background on Delta Gold and University of Toronto

Research Sponsorship Agreement includes funding requirements of CAD $3,000,000 over three years with the University of Toronto which secures the right to own an exclusive 100% licencing interest of any developed Intellectual Property ("IP") under the research sponsorship Agreement. The first-year payment to the University of C$ 1,000,000 has been completed.

A global exclusive license of 100% of the developed IP will be held by Delta Gold Technologies.

For further information contact: