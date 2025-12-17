Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
WKN: A2P0E9 | ISIN: NL0014332678
JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's transfers shares to participants under its employee incentive plans

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, December 17, 2025

This is a press release by JDE Peet's N.V. (JDE Peet's or the Company) pursuant to the provisions of section 5, paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the recommended public offer by Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (the Offeror) for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of JDE Peet's (the Offer). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in JDE Peet's. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This press release is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would violate applicable law or regulations.

Pursuant to applicable Dutch offer rules, certain disclosure obligations apply to JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP) in connection with the Offer. In accordance with such offer rules, JDE Peet's announced that, pursuant to its employee incentive plans and awards previously granted or committed thereunder, the Company, today, transferred a total of 70,630 shares in the share capital of JDE Peet's (the Shares), for no consideration, to a total of three incentive plan participants.

As a result of this transfer, the total issued share capital of JDE Peet's remains unchanged at 488,178,642 Shares, of which 3,157,912 Shares are held as treasury shares. The nominal value of each Share is EUR 0.01.

JDE Peet's does not hold any shares in the capital of the Offeror and the Company is not aware of the Offeror holding any Shares.

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Mike Lightfoot
+31 6 1134 0999
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

Attachment

  • jde-peets-transfers-shares-17-dec-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70733179-d11a-4380-a5c1-f95b387b5e2a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
