Bad Wimpfen (ots) -Lidl in Deutschland versüßt die Weihnachtszeit. Der Preisführer reduziert ab Mittwoch, den 17.12.2025, 14 Schokoladenartikel um bis zu 23%. So kostet die Fin Carré Alpenvollmilchschokolade Traube-Nuss nur noch 0,99 Euro. Darüber hinaus profitieren Kunden von günstigeren Preisen für viele weitere Schokoladensorten.Damit gibt der Lebensmitteleinzelhändler sinkende Rohstoffpreise direkt als Preisvorteil an seine Kunden weiter.Lidl verdeutlicht einmal mehr seinen Anspruch, den Kunden als erster Lebensmitteleinzelhändler stets hervorragende Qualität sowie eine große Vielfalt zum bestmöglichen Preis anzubieten.Und wie immer gilt bei Lidl: Es gibt keine regionalen Preisunterschiede.Diese Schokoladenartikel werden deutschlandweit in allen Lidl-Filialen deutlich günstiger:- Fin Carré Weiße Schokolade, 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Zartbitterschokolade, 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Alpenvollmilchschokolade Traube-Nuss, 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Luftschokolade sort., 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Alpenvollmilch Salted Caramel Crisp, 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Noisette, 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Edel-/Alpenvollmilchtafeln sort., 100 Gramm, neu 0,99 Euro (Grundpreis 0,99 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 1,29 Euro- Fin Carré Edelrahmschokolade mit ganzen Mandeln, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro- Fin Carré Kaffee-Sahne-Schokolade, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro- Fin Carré Weiße Schokolade Kokos-Cornflakes, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro- Fin Carré Dunkle Schokolade mit Mandeln, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro- Fin Carré Edelrahmschokolade Honig-Salz-Mandeln, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro- Fin Carré Weiße Schokolade mit ganzer Nuss, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro- Fin Carré Weiße Schokolade mit Bananenstückchen, 200 Gramm, neu 2,39 Euro (Grundpreis 1,20 Euro/ 100 Gramm) statt 2,59 Euro