Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Acquires Two 737-800s From ICBC

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF") has acquired two 2015 vintage 737-800 aircraft from ICBC Aviation Leasing ("ICBC") on lease to Aerolineas Argentinas.

"We are very pleased to complete our first transaction with ICBC and our thanks to their team throughout. With a focus on mid-life aircraft, AELF's business model is very complementary to that of ICBC and other Chinese counterparties seeking to trade or phase out aircraft," said Stephen Haire, Vice President, Commercial at AELF. "We look forward to additional opportunities with ICBC and expanding our business in the region."

These are AELF's first aircraft on lease to Aerolineas Argentinas. The company is actively expanding its relationships with capital providers as it grows its fleet of assets on lease to airlines around the world.

AELF is an experienced, U.S.-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. AELF acquires aircraft on long-term lease with a broad range of airline partners and acquires dormant or stub-leased assets and completes maintenance and re-marketing programs to return them to service. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

