Böblingen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - The Herman Hollerith Centre, Reutlingen University's Hub for computer science research and teaching, has launched its first cohort of the Industrial PhD Programme for the Winter Semester 2025/2026. Six doctoral candidates have started research projects designed to bridge the gap between academic excellence and business practice - delivering measurable impact for companies and the wider economy.

Herman Hollerith Centre - the Education and Research Hub for the Digital Future

Photo: Herman Hollerith Centre

Usable for editorial purposes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/278210_real_793bf233-263d-4cd2-88b4-7e707bbc5591_550.jpg

Why Industrial PhDs matter for Business and Investors

Traditional PhDs often remain theoretical, with limited direct impact on business operations. For this reason, countries such as Great Britain and Denmark launched structural programmes for industrial PhDs some time ago. However, such programmes are still rarely available in German-speaking countries. The Industrial PhD Programme takes a different approach: It embeds research in real-world corporate challenges, ensuring that outcomes are not only scientifically rigorous but also commercially relevant. For investors and analysts, the programme signals a strategic commitment to innovation - a critical factor for long-term competitiveness in an increasingly digital economy.

Corporate Partnerships and Market-Relevant Research

The first cohort collaborates with leading companies all of Germany, Austria and Switzerland on projects addressing critical aspects of digital transformation. The research projects undertaken by the first cohort address some of the most pressing challenges in digital transformation. They explore how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to strengthen cyber security, assess the resilience and efficiency of existing IT infrastructures during corporate restructuring, and develop dynamic pricing models for e-commerce platforms. Each of these areas represents a high-impact domain for businesses navigating digital disruption. The results will deliver actionable insights and prototypes that accelerate innovation cycles, reduce operational risk and create measurable competitive advantages.

Economic Impact

By integrating doctoral research into corporate strategy, businesses gain access to highly qualified talent and solutions tailored to their needs. This reduces time-to-market for new technologies, strengthens digital security and supports sustainable growth models. Therefore, industrial PhD programmes can have a positive impact on economic growth in terms of transfer between science and industry.

Global Network and Future Outlook

The Herman Hollerith Centre collaborates with top universities and corporations around the world. This international network ensures knowledge exchange, joint publications and participation in global conferences - all of which enhance the scientific quality and market relevance of the programme.

The next cohort will start in April 2026 with a dedicated focus on artificial intelligence and cyber security - two technologies shaping the future of digital markets.

"We are redefining doctoral research: practical, globally connected and future oriented. This programme creates results that accelerate innovation and deliver real value for both business and academia," says Professor Alexander Rossmann, Dean of the research centre.

Partner with the Herman Hollerith Centre - Shape the Future of Digital Innovation

Businesses interested in partnering or exploring collaboration opportunities for future cohorts can find detailed information online. The Industrial PhD Programme offers a unique chance to combine academic excellence with market-driven innovation - a strategic investment in talent and technology.

About the Herman Hollerith Centre

The Herman Hollerith Centre is an innovative Education and Research Ecosystem with a strong focus on digital transformation. It offers practice-oriented degree programmes, works closely with industry and maintains a robust network of corporate partners. With more than 450 students currently enrolled, the centre plays a key role in driving digital innovation regionally, nationally, and internationally.

More information can be found at:

https://www.hhz.de/en/

https://www.industrial-phd.com/

Press Contact:

Gundula Vogel

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 / 271-1003

Email: gundula.vogel@reutlingen-university.de

Reutlingen University

Herman Hollerith Centre I HHC

Danziger Str. 6

71034 Böblingen (Germany)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278210

Source: PRNews OU