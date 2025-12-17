Bihar State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (BSPGCL) says it has awarded two pumped storage schemes totaling 2.12 GW to private developers under its 2025 policy, targeting faster grid balancing and renewable integration.From pv magazine India BSPGCL has selected GreenCo Energies and Sun Petrochemicals to develop 2.12 GW of pumped storage capacity under the Bihar Pumped Storage Project Promotion Policy-2025, according to the state utility. The projects are planned in the hilly areas of Nawada district, where elevation differences support pumped storage design. Project development will be undertaken at ...

