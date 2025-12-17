Configit Earns ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 Recertifications

With the ISO 27017 certification, Configit offers customers reassurance that their cloud-processed information is secure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced it has successfully achieved recertification for ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 27017:2022, two of the world's most recognized and respected information security standards.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental body that develops global standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. Among its most widely recognized standards are those in the ISO 27000 family, which set the benchmark for information security. ISO 27001:2013 is regarded as the leading standard for protecting customer data, while ISO 27017:2022 provides additional guidance for securing cloud environments.

These recertifications validate Configit's continued commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security across its products, operations and cloud environments. Customers also gain assurance that their cloud-processed data is safeguarded by rigorous, internationally recognized controls designed specifically for secure cloud service delivery.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Renewing our ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding the sensitive data entrusted to us by customers, partners and employees. As threats grow increasingly complex, upholding the strongest security standards remains essential."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

