Mumbai Biocluster: Biologics X 3DCC Conference 2026: Merging Innovation, Drug Development, and Translation for the Next Era of Biopharma

Registrations OPEN

India's first of-its-kind, 6th Annual Summit on Biopharmaceutical Product Development in conjunction with the 3rd edition of the International Conference on Advances in 3D Cell Culture.

Date & Venue: January 22-23, 2026, | Novotel Dona Sylvia Resort, Goa, India

MUMBAI, India and GOA, India, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mumbai Biocluster, in association with the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, proudly announces Biologics X 3DCC Summit 2026 - a landmark unified summit that merges two of India's most influential scientific conferences: the 6th Annual Summit on Biopharmaceutical Product Development (Biologics 2026: Emerging Frontiers) and the 3rd Edition of the International Conference on Advances in 3D Cell Culture (3DCC 2026).

This flagship event is set to converge 800+ global leaders and pioneers in biologics, biosimilars, cell-based technologies, advanced in-vitro models, New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), and translational research.

Why Merge the Two Flagship Events:

The convergence of Biologics and 3DCC unites two critical pillars of the drug development pipeline on a single forum, enabling stakeholders to address adoption bottlenecks in deploying advanced 3D cell culture technologies for developing mAbs, cell & gene therapies, and other next-generation bio-better modalities.

Biologics X 3DCC 2026 will further enable the much-needed cross-sector dialogue and collaboration for large-scale implementation across the biopharma industry, accelerating the delivery of affordable and accessible therapies from bench to bedside.

Importantly, with global regulators such as the US FDA increasingly embracing human-relevant, non-animal testing models for safety and efficacy assessment, this merged forum arrives at a critical moment, helping Indian stakeholders stay aligned with global regulatory trends while driving innovation.

By merging these two knowledge ecosystems, Biologics X 3DCC 2026 will foster cross-disciplinary collaboration and bridge critical gaps between industry, academia, policymakers, investors, and other key stakeholders shaping the future of biopharma.

"Biologics X 3DCC 2026 creates a single, integrated platform where science meets scalability," says Dr. Ratnesh Jain, MD from the Mumbai Biocluster, "Our mission is to connect biopharma developers, model innovators, and regulators to co-create solutions that make therapies safer, faster, and more affordable."

What Awaits Delegates:

The two-day Conference will feature:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Expert-led, deeply technical sessions designed to address bottlenecks in the drug development pipeline and provide solutions for emerging industry challenges.

Expert-led, deeply technical sessions designed to address bottlenecks in the drug development pipeline and provide solutions for emerging industry challenges. Three Parallel Scientific Tracks: 3DCC Track: Featuring pioneering researchers and global academics spotlighting innovation in 3D cell culture, organoids, organ-on-chip, microfluidics, and NAMs - shaping the future of predictive in-vitro models. Biologics Tracks: Insights from industry leaders, academicians, policymakers, investors, and CRDMO experts on opportunities and challenges across the biopharma value chain - from discovery and development to scale-up and commercialization.

Poster Sessions: A platform for early-career researchers to showcase impactful scientific contributions.

A platform for early-career researchers to showcase impactful scientific contributions. BioPitch: A startup innovation showcase enabling emerging biotech ventures to pitch breakthrough ideas to investors and industry experts.

A startup innovation showcase enabling emerging biotech ventures to pitch breakthrough ideas to investors and industry experts. Dynamic Biopharma Exhibition: 60+ stalls displaying the latest technologies, tools, and services spanning the biologics and cell-culture spectrum.

60+ stalls displaying the latest technologies, tools, and services spanning the biologics and cell-culture spectrum. Leadership Forum: Closed-door, high-impact discussions facilitate candid knowledge exchange and actionable partnerships among key decision-makers.

Closed-door, high-impact discussions facilitate candid knowledge exchange and actionable partnerships among key decision-makers. Make in India Leadership Series: C-suite conversations focused on capacity building, advancing self-reliance, and shaping India's biopharma innovation roadmap for the next decade.

C-suite conversations focused on capacity building, advancing self-reliance, and shaping India's biopharma innovation roadmap for the next decade. Curated Networking Opportunities: Closed-door sessions tailored for partnerships, licensing discussions, and policy engagement.

Participants will gain cutting-edge insights, forge strategic collaborations, and develop a 360° perspective on how innovation in biopharma and NAMs is redefining the future of affordable and accessible healthcare.

With the global shift toward novel biologics, next-generation biosimilars, and human-relevant, non-animal testing models, Biologics X 3DCC 2026 calls upon scientists, innovators, and leaders to help shape India's new biopharma era.

Attendees can join the movement that is redefining how therapies are discovered, validated, and delivered, and witness India's biopharma ecosystem set the stage for global impact.

Participants will not just attend a conference but become part of the collaboration shaping the future of life sciences. Those interested can register today and be where innovation meets impact.

Registrations & Partnerships

Registrations, poster submissions, and sponsorship opportunities are now open.

Visit: www.biologicsworkshop.com | www.3dccsummit.com

For partnership and exhibition enquiries, reach out to:

Ms. Vishakha Kurlawala, Head of Marketing, Sales & Partnerships

head.marketing@mumbaibiocluster.org | +91 87791 87484

For registration queries, reach out to:

3DCC: Ms. Neha Gupta, Sales Executive

sales.executive@mumbaibiocluster.org | +91 87791 97872

Biologics:

Ms. Tejal Khanna, Sales Executive.

executive.sales@mumbaibiocluster.org | +91 93722 10650

Mr. Chaitya Shah, Sales Associate.

sales.associate@mumbaibiocluster.org | +91 93213 84357

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847490/Biologics_X_3DCC_2026.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biologics-x-3dcc-conference-2026-merging-innovation-drug-development-and-translation-for-the-next-era-of-biopharma-302644475.html