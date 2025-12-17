Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 17-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 17/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: RELX PLC 60000 (Block Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each; fully paid Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00B2B0DG97 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 42857140 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares (transition) GB00BFCMVS34 -- Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc 3515941 Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BDTYGZ09 -- Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 4600 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; Debt and debt-like securities IE00B40QP990 -- fully paid 100000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully Debt and debt-like securities IE00B43VDT70 -- paid 140000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully Debt and debt-like securities IE00B579F325 -- paid Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 712000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4NCWG09 -- 577000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4LHWP62 -- 210000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B4ND3602 -- Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 4250000000 4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BVP99673 -- 555999000 4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00BVP99673 -- Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 220000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product Debt and debt-like securities CH1199067674 -- (CBTC); fully paid 10000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); Debt and debt-like securities CH0454664001 -- fully paid Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 1178193 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GB00BLB5BF24 -- Issuer Name: Bridgepoint Group Plc 25000000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.00005; fully paid Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00BND88V85 -- Issuer Name: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC 26666667 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each; fully paid Equity shares (transition) GB00BMFR8J48 -- Issuer Name: Eutelsat Communications S.A. Equity shares (international 496129728 Ordinary Shares of EUR1.00 each; fully paid commercial companies secondary FR0010221234 -- listing) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 44600 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; Debt and debt-like securities GB00BJYDH394 -- fully paid 76000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; Debt and debt-like securities GB00BJYDH287 -- fully paid Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 250000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2940466316 -- 1838000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2940466316 -- 1838000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2940466316 -- Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 50000000 Callable 4.7455% Notes due 17/12/2035; fully paid; Debt and debt-like securities XS3254333530 -- (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each) 1000000000 6.75% Notes due 14/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like securities XS2783648012 -- in denominations of INR500,000 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 10000000 Securities due 17/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented Securitised derivatives XS3211268555 -- by securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) 20000000 Securities due 18/12/2028; fully paid; (Represented Securitised derivatives XS3211267318 -- by securities to bearer of GP1.00 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 31195500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9Q956 -- paid 1000000 WisdomTree Cocoa Micro; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BP9Q4T00 -- 23000 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB664 -- 10000 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY658 -- 924500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKK82 -- 2500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY328 -- 378500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB334 -- 86400 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B2NFV134 -- 9500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DKC09 -- 239500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9Q840 -- paid 3780000 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYB02 -- 30300 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B2NFTF36 -- 4000 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B2NFV803 -- 11000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; Debt and debt-like securities JE00BDD9QD91 -- fully paid 319000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXV33 -- 13000 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB441 -- 3000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B24DLX86 -- 127000 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXQ89 -- 1500 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KY096 -- 2000 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN7KB557 -- 6000 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXX56 -- 12700 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B2QXZK10 -- 60000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B78CGV99 -- 60200 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KXN58 -- 4000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYF40 -- 2000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYC19 -- 1030000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities GB00B15KYG56 -- 134450 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BYQY3Z98 -- Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 950 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B3WCLY57 -- 500 WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B3VJDN05 -- 200 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B3SX3R93 -- Issuer Name: Foresight Technology VCT plc 1301238 FWT Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended investment funds GB00BKF2JH04 -- Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 782000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2337090422 -- 10000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence Debt and debt-like securities XS2779861751 -- (AI) ETP Securities; fully paid 100000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like securities XS2399369896 -- fully paid 10000 LS 1x Amazon Tracker ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS2337104231 -- 15000 Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities XS3142919219 -- Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 3500 db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; Debt and debt-like securities GB00B5840F36 -- fully paid Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 20000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3770 -- 25500 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS2W53 -- 20000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B588CD74 -- 19000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00BN2CJ301 -- 20000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3002 -- 714000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities JE00B1VS3333 -- Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 250000000 Floating Rate Notes due 21/12/2026; fully paid; Debt and debt-like securities XS3254379954 -- (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 97000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; Debt and debt-like securities JE00B766LB87 -- fully paid Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 100000000 Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2026; fully paid; Debt and debt-like securities XS3254825832 -- (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 550000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Debt and debt-like securities XS2819843736 -- Daily Leveraged; fully paid 1650000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities XS2819843900 -- paid 10500 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities IE00BLRPRL42 -- paid 37000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B7XD2195 -- 213000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities IE00BMTM6B32 -- paid 50000 WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities IE00B94QLN63 --

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

