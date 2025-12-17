Anzeige
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
17.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
17-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

17/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount     Security Description                Listing Category           ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: RELX PLC 
 
60000 (Block  Ordinary Shares of 14 51/116p each; fully paid   Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00B2B0DG97 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
42857140    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;      Equity shares (transition)      GB00BFCMVS34 --  

Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc 
 
3515941    Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid        Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BDTYGZ09 --  

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
4600      Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100;   Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B40QP990 --  
        fully paid 
 
 
100000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B43VDT70 --  
        paid 
 
 
140000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully  Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B579F325 --  
        paid 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
712000     Physical Silver ETC; fully paid           Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
 
577000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
 
210000     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid        Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B4ND3602 --  

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
4250000000   4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    GB00BVP99673 --  
 
555999000   4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    GB00BVP99673 --  

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
220000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product    Debt and debt-like securities    CH1199067674 --  
        (CBTC); fully paid 
 
 
10000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC);  Debt and debt-like securities    CH0454664001 --  
        fully paid 

Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 
 
1178193    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid     Equity shares (transition)      GB00BLB5BF24 --  

Issuer Name: Bridgepoint Group Plc 
 
25000000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.00005; fully paid      Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00BND88V85 --  

Issuer Name: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC 
 
26666667    Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each; fully paid      Equity shares (transition)      GB00BMFR8J48 --  

Issuer Name: Eutelsat Communications S.A. 
 
                                  Equity shares (international 
496129728   Ordinary Shares of EUR1.00 each; fully paid     commercial companies secondary    FR0010221234 --  
                                  listing) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
44600     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities;  Debt and debt-like securities    GB00BJYDH394 --  
        fully paid 
 
 
76000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities;   Debt and debt-like securities    GB00BJYDH287 --  
        fully paid 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
250000     Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    XS2940466316 --  
 
1838000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    XS2940466316 --  
 
1838000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    XS2940466316 --  

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
50000000    Callable 4.7455% Notes due 17/12/2035; fully paid; Debt and debt-like securities    XS3254333530 --  
        (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each) 
 
 
1000000000   6.75% Notes due 14/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like securities    XS2783648012 --  
        in denominations of INR500,000 each) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
10000000    Securities due 17/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented Securitised derivatives       XS3211268555 --  
        by securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) 
 
 
20000000    Securities due 18/12/2028; fully paid; (Represented Securitised derivatives       XS3211267318 --  
        by securities to bearer of GP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
31195500    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully  Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
        paid 
 
 
1000000    WisdomTree Cocoa Micro; fully paid         Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BP9Q4T00 --  
 
23000     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BN7KB664 --  
 
10000     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KY658 --  
 
924500     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B24DKK82 --  
 
2500      WisdomTree Silver; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KY328 --  
 
378500     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid         Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BN7KB334 --  
 
86400     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B2NFV134 --  
 
9500      WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid     Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B24DKC09 --  
 
239500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
        paid 
 
 
3780000    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KYB02 --  
 
30300     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B2NFTF36 --  
 
4000      WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B2NFV803 --  
 
11000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged;   Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
        fully paid 
 
 
319000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid        Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KXV33 --  
 
13000     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid             Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BN7KB441 --  
 
3000      WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B24DLX86 --  
 
127000     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
 
1500      WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid         Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KY096 --  
 
2000      WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BN7KB557 --  
 
6000      WisdomTree Gold; fully paid             Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KXX56 --  
 
12700     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid            Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
 
60000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid       Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B78CGV99 --  
 
60200     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KXN58 --  
 
4000      WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid       Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KYF40 --  
 
2000      WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid          Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KYC19 --  
 
1030000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B15KYG56 --  
 
134450     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BYQY3Z98 --  

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
950      WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B3WCLY57 --  
 
500      WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B3VJDN05 --  
 
200      WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B3SX3R93 --  

Issuer Name: Foresight Technology VCT plc 
 
1301238    FWT Shares of 1p each; fully paid          Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BKF2JH04 --  

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
782000     Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities    XS2337090422 --
10000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence   Debt and debt-like securities    XS2779861751 --  
        (AI) ETP Securities; fully paid 
 
 
100000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like securities    XS2399369896 --  
        fully paid 
 
 
10000     LS 1x Amazon Tracker ETP; fully paid        Debt and debt-like securities    XS2337104231 --  
 
15000     Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid    Debt and debt-like securities    XS3142919219 --  

Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 
 
3500      db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060;   Debt and debt-like securities    GB00B5840F36 --  
        fully paid 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
20000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid        Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B1VS3770 --  
 
25500     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B1VS2W53 --  
 
20000     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid     Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B588CD74 --  
 
19000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
 
20000     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid      Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B1VS3002 --  
 
714000     WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid       Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B1VS3333 --  

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 
 
250000000   Floating Rate Notes due 21/12/2026; fully paid;   Debt and debt-like securities    XS3254379954 --  
        (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
97000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged;   Debt and debt-like securities    JE00B766LB87 --  
        fully paid 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 
 
100000000   Floating Rate Notes due 17/12/2026; fully paid;   Debt and debt-like securities    XS3254825832 --  
        (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
550000     WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x   Debt and debt-like securities    XS2819843736 --  
        Daily Leveraged; fully paid 
 
 
1650000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully  Debt and debt-like securities    XS2819843900 --  
        paid 
 
 
10500     WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully   Debt and debt-like securities    IE00BLRPRL42 --  
        paid 
 
 
37000     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid  Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B7XD2195 --  
 
213000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like securities    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
        paid 
 
 
50000     WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like securities    IE00B94QLN63 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

