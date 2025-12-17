Industry executives and analysts say changes to tax policy, financing models and supply rules are set to reshape the US residential solar market in 2026.From pv magazine USA The US solar industry has long been defined by its volatility. Changes to federal and state policy, tariffs, incentives and net metering rules often lead to major shifts in project economics, upending the solar marketplace and leading many in the industry to refer to their experience as "riding the solar coaster." Major changes to solar policy in 2025 - including the termination of the Section 25D residential clean energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...